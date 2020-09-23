Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 tastefully modified into a vintage bobber

There have been several enthusiasts who have customised the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 motorcycles into very tempting and neatly-done scramblers. Perhaps, this is because converting the Interceptor 650 into a scrambler is, probably, the only right way of modifying it. However, the best thing about motorcycle customisation is that you have the freedom to explore your imagination and transform even the most bizarre ideas into realities.

So, what we have today is a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 which has been tastefully modified into a vintage bobber. The entire customisation process has been carried out by Hyderabad-based EIMOR Customs and they like to call their build as the Regale.

A lot of hard work and time has been spent in creating this unique build. EIMOR Customs has implemented several changes to the stock Interceptor 650 and converted it into this beautiful artwork that they call Regale.

Since the Regale had to be a single-seat bobber, EIMOR Customs needed to chop off some part of the frame to attain that proper look. This also led to the repositioning of the rear twin shock absorbers. Also, the battery and air filter had to be relocated. To provide a relevant riding stance, the handlebar has also been replaced by an aftermarket piece. Just in front of the handlebar is, what we think is one of the best features of the Regale, a single-pod instrument cluster, which adds a retro feel.

EIMOR Customs have also used different fenders to impart an old-school visual appeal. Also, the number plate, brake light, turn signals, all have been relocated and replaced for a complete vintage experience. We also like the colour selection and finishing. And what gives the final build its charm is the brown upholstery.

It is to be noted here that the Regale continues to draw power from the stock 650cc twin-cylinder engine. No changes have been implemented there. However, the bulky and upswept dual exhausts have been replaced by a pair of aftermarket lightweight straight pipes.

Honestly speaking, the Regale is one of the best custom Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 bikes that we have ever come across with. Don’t you think so? Do let us know your opinions about the Regale in the comment section below.

[Source: EIMOR Customs]