Road-Focused Royal Enfield Himalayan Design Leaked via Clay Model

A few spy shots of a new Royal Enfield Himalayan has recently surfaced online suggesting that a road-focused version of the motorcycle is under development. Some key details of the upcoming two-wheeler have been revealed by the spy images. Now, a new picture has come to light showcasing the design of the road-focused Himalayan.

We can see in the image that the overall design of the road-focused Royal Enfield Himalayan would be similar to the current model that’s on sale. However, there are some noticeable differences. For instance, the road-focused model misses out on the large windscreen. It is also devoid of the front rack. Instead, there are tank shrouds present. We can see them in the picture bearing “411” numbering. The front wheel is also smaller.

Another big change in the road-focused Royal Enfield Himalayan is the instrument cluster. Instead of the busy and eye-catching setup from the current model, RE would use a simple arrangement, perhaps, similar to what we have seen on the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. So, Tripper Navigation would be included. Since there’s no windscreen here, a redesigned headlight mask has been added for a cleaner look.

Apart from that, the pillion grab rail is different and there’s no rear luggage rack. The recently spied prototype did not have fork gaiters but it was fitted with hard case panniers. The clay model in the new picture is wearing fork gaiters but there are no panniers. This indicates that these parts are likely to be available as optional accessories.

With the omission of parts like the windscreen, front rack, and instrument cluster with multiple dials; and running a smaller front wheel, we believe that the price of the road-focused Royal Enfield Himalayan would be lesser compared to that of the current model. Perhaps, this would open doors for a wider range of customers to experience a Himalayan.

