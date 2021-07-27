New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Fresh Spy Pics Reveal Colour Options

A set of fresh spy pictures of the upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 350 has surfaced online revealing the colour options of the new motorcycle. We can infer from the images that the Chennai-based two-wheeler giant will provide at least 4 paint schemes with the new Classic 350. The colour options will vary depending on the variant.

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be offered in a single-seat version and a dual split seating arrangement. Customers will also get a choice of either going with the dual disc setup or a rear drum brake variant. The latest spy shots reveal that the single-seat model of the new Classic 350 will feature a very classy and beautiful green paint scheme (British Green maybe) with new graphics on the fuel tank, side panels and both fenders. We can also spot tank grips on this model which might be available as an optional accessory.

The other two colour options that will be provided with the single-seat variant include dark matte grey and desert storm. These models will also be available in both alloy and wire-spoke wheels.

On the other hand, the dual seat trim of the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be available in a glossy dark grey colour option with chrome exhaust and black rims. We are expecting to see several more options for this model when the motorcycle is launched.

Speaking of launch, the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 should have already been at the dealerships. But perhaps, the COVID-19 situation had put things off track. Now, it’s being speculated that the new motorcycle will finally see the light of the day in the coming weeks, however, there hasn’t been any official statement in this regard.

