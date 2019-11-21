BS-VI Renault Kwid spotted testing for the first time ever [Video]

Only a few weeks back, Renault India launched the facelift-ed Kwid with sufficiently revamped exterior and interior setups. The refreshed model brought along a number of changes inside out but lacked BS-VI compliant engine options. Now, in a new development, a partially camouflaged test mule of what could be the BS-VI-compliant version has been spotted getting tested.

The test mule seen in the above video is the top-of-the-line Climber variant, which is only available with a 1.0-litre engine. This engine delivers 68 PS of maximum power and 91 Nm of peak torque in the BS-IV format. It is available with two transmission options- a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. The ARAI rated fuel efficiency figures of the Kwid 1.0 is 21.7 km/lt when paired with a manual transmission and 22.5 km/lt when mated to the AMT unit. While the engine output figures are expected to remain unchanged in the new BS-VI-compliant avatar, the fuel efficiency figures may drop by 5-10%.

Apart from the BS-VI-compliant 1.0-litre petrol engine, Renault Kwid will be also available with a BS-VI-compliant 0.8-litre, three-cylinder petrol unit. Currently, this unit powers the entry-level variants of the Kwid in a BS-IV-compliant state and is rated to churn out 54 PS of maximum power and 72 Nm of peak torque. In terms of fuel economy, it returns 22.3 km/litre and comes mated to a single 5-speed manual transmission.

With the BS-VI update, an average price hike of INR 10,000-15,000 is expected throughout the lineup. Currently, the BS-IV compliant Renault Kwid 0.8-litre models are priced in a range of INR 2.83-4.13 lakh*, while the 1.0-litre variants are available in a price range of Rs 4.33-4.92 lakh*.

*ex-showroom, Delhi

[Source - Youtube]