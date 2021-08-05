New Renault Kiger Variant Launched, Marks Renault India's 10th Anniv

Renault India has announced that it has completed 10 years of operation in the country. To mark the occasion, the company has launched a new Renault Kiger variant called the RXT (O).

The new Renault Kiger RXT (O) variant will get some of the popular features from the car’s RXZ trims such as LED headlamps and diamond-cut alloy wheels. The new variant will also get the PM2.5 advanced atmospheric filter and the 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment system. Customers will also be able to benefit from the wireless smartphone connectivity feature.

The new Renault Kiger RXT (O) variant will be available in a radiant red dual-tone colour option that will enhance the visual appeal of the already good-looking car. Bookings of the new model will begin on 6 August 2021. While Renault India is yet to announce the price of the new RXT (O) variant, the company has said that all the aforementioned features will be made available to the customers at a more affordable price point. For reference, the base model of the Kiger is available at INR 5.64 lakh whereas the range-topping model of the B-SUV has been priced at INR 10.09 lakh.

Under the hood of the new Renault Kiger RXT (O) variant will be a familiar 1.0L, 3-cylinder NA engine that is capable of producing 72 PS of max power at 6250 rpm and 96 Nm of peak torque at 3500 rpm. As for the transmission, both manual and AMT units will be made available.

Launched earlier this year, the Renault Kiger is also available in international markets. Exports of the India-made B-SUV have already commenced to Nepal and South Africa. Renault India has plans to launch the Kiger in more countries including Indonesia and other parts of Africa and SAARC region soon.

