Renault Kiger Showcased in Rural India via “Rural Float” Mobile Showrooms

Renault India introduced a new initiative called “Rural Float” under which the company showcased the sporty, smart, and stunning Renault Kiger in the rural markets. The initiative also helped the brand to improve and strengthen its presence and network in these regions.

The Renault Kiger was put up on display on the “Rural Float” mobile showrooms that have been designed to provide a complete “Renault experience” to the existing and potential customers in the rural areas. The car has been showcased in more than 233 towns across 13 states including Rajasthan, Telangana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Haryana. Through this initiative, Renault has engaged with over 23,000 customers and facilitated 2,700 test drives.

With the “Rural Float” initiative, Renault India has been able to showcase the new sub-four meter compact SUV, the Renault Kiger, to its potential customers in rural markets. Besides displaying the complete Renault product range, including the Kwid and the Triber, several fun-filled activities were also organised for the customers making it an exciting and cherishing experience. The “Rural Float” mobile showrooms also acted as a one-stop-shop that enabled customers and prospects to connect with the company for any product related enquiries or new bookings.

Driven by innovation, which has always been Renault’s hallmark, the “Rural Float” initiative is yet another significant step by the brand to move closer to the customers in remote areas and provide a Renault vehicle ownership experience. Together with its product portfolio expansion strategy to drive volumes in India, Renault is substantially increasing its network reach in the country and introducing several unique and pioneering initiatives to ensure that customers have an unparalleled association with the company. Currently, Renault India has more than 500 sales and service touchpoints which include 200+ “Workshop On Wheels” locations across the country.

