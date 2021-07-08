Renault India Becomes 1st 4-Wheeler Brand to Launch Hindi Website

In a bid to further strengthen its presence and cater to the growing customer base, Renault India has launched its full-fledged Hindi website. With this, the company has become the first four-wheeler automotive brand in India to have a bi-lingual website (English and Hindi).

Offering customers a language of choice as an interface, the Renault India Hindi website will enable buyers, who wish to access the website in Hindi; to efficiently avail information related to the company’s entire product range and services.

The consumption and demand for content in regional languages have increased significantly over the last few years. India has more than 624 million internet user base; over 90% of users prefer consumption of content in Hindi and regional language. This has been a key driver for Renault India to include regional outreach as an important part of its customer connect strategy.

Renault India has significantly enhanced its digital capabilities and portfolios with online booking options and other interventions, providing the best of the services to its customers in these challenging times. In addition to demo through the Renault Virtual Studio, website booking facility and MYRenault App, the company has launched the Renault Virtual Assistant (RVA) last year, offering personalised customer experience round the clock to potential buyers and existing customers. As part of the customer connect strategy to further strengthen the regional reach, RVA, currently in English; will be available in three regional languages including Hindi, Marathi and Tamil by the end of July 2021.

In other news, last month, Renault India introduced a new initiative called “Rural Float” under which the company showcased the sporty, smart, and stunning Renault Kiger in the rural markets. The initiative also helped the brand to improve and strengthen its presence and network in these regions.