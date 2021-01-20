The sub-compact SUV space just keeps on growing and we have another new one coming up very soon. The Renault Kiger is all set for a global debut on January 28, 2021, and now the French carmaker has dropped the first teaser image of the upcoming model. In this image, the Kiger can be seen boasting a pair of smart looking split LED headlamps with LED DRLs along the grille and the main headlamp setup down on the bumper below. The teaser image also gives us a glimpse of the grille and a strong shoulder line that looks quite attractive.

Renault unveiled the Kiger Concept in November last year and at that time, the carmaker had said that the production-spec model will be 80% similar to the concept design. We thus expect a lot of those quirky design elements to be carried forward to the production-spec Renault Kiger. Although most test mules seen so far have been heavily wrapped in camouflage, it still offered us a look at some interesting details. The Renault Kiger in fact looks like a beefed up version of the Kwid hatchback, and that's no bad thing.

Renault’s winged front grille, pronounced rear haunches and heavy body cladding all around lend a lot of character to the Kiger. The front and rear windshield on the Kiger are however quite raked and that sort of takes away the SUV-appeal and lends it more of a crossover stance. Renault hasn't revealed any pictures of the interiors of the Kiger yet. However, based on spy shots seen so far, we know that it will be sharing a lot of its interior components with the Renault Triber. In fact, the steering wheel, digital instrument cluster and some switchgear will directly come from the Triber.

The powertrain options for the Kiger will be the same as is offered with the Nissan Magnite. That means it will have two engine options under its hood - a 72hp 1.0L, naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine and the 99hp 1.0L, turbo-petrol three-cylinder engine. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual but Renault could be offering an AMT gearbox in place of the CVT gearbox that Nissan offers with the Magnite.

The Kiger will be based on the CMF-A+ platform, the same as the Magnite. It will be manufactured locally at the Renault-Nissan Alliance plant in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu. Renault will however price their sub-compact SUV slightly higher than the Magnite. Prices for the Magnite currently range from INR 5.49-9.59 lakh. The Renault Kiger will still undercut the prices of most other sub-compact SUVs in its mid-spec and top-spec trims.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Renault updates and other four-wheeler news.