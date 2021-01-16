The Renault 5 Is Reborn in 2021 As An EV Paying Homage To The Original

Renault has revealed the new 5 prototype in a concept form which resurrects an iconic name from Renault's history. The Renault 5 first arrived in 1972 and was in production till 1996. It was the predecessor to the Clio in Renault's global lineup and has been resurrected after almost 25 years to pay homage to the original hatchback. The new Renault 5 borrows several design cues from the original 5 hatchback but reborn in 2021, this prototype is now a modernized electric vehicle.

The 5 prototype was revealed alongside Renault's plan to introduce 14 new models by 2025. Seven of these upcoming models will be EVs. Renault's new strategy - dubbed “Renaulution” - involves 30% of its total sales to consist of EVs by 2025. This might include the 5 prototype as well. The design of the new 5 prototype nods back to the classic versions but has been thoroughly modernized with references to the Supercinq and R5 Turbo hot hatch versions.

Gilles Vidal, Renault Design Director said,

"The design of the Renault 5 Prototype is based on the R5, cult model of our heritage. This prototype simply embodies modernity, a vehicle relevant to its time: urban, electric, attractive."

The new LED headlights have a resemblance to the original's design. This being an electric car, the charging port is placed where the radiator grille used to be. The red stripe along the window line is again a tribute to the R5 Turbo hot hatch. The flared wheel arches at the rear is another unique design element of the original 5 hatchback and that too can be seen on the new version. Renault could even have a performance variant of this car if they are to see the concept all the way through production.

However, there is no official announcement as o yet if the 5 EV will go into production at all. This prototype could just end up just being a source of nostalgia for the cult classic French hatchback. Meanwhile, Renault is prepping to begin production of the Megane eVision next year. The electric SUV was first unveiled in 2019 and will be the first car to be built on Renault’s new CMF-EV platform.

