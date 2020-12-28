Renault Kiger Spied Testing In Close-To-Production Guise

Earlier last month, Renault officially unveiled the Kiger subc0mpact SUV concept and now, three test mules of the Renault Kiger have been spied testing on our roads somewhere in Southern India. These test mules seem to be near production models as Renault gears up for the launch of the sub-compact SUV in 2021. The Renault Kiger is essentially a sibling to the Nissan Magnite, sharing the same platform and engine. Just like the Magnite was very important to Nissan, the Kiger too will be a very important product for Renault in India.

This however is not the first time that the Kiger has been spotted testing in India but these test mules seem closer to production than ever. All three test mules are still heavily wrapped in camouflage but one of the test mules slightly reveal the blue body color underneath, which is similar to the one that was seen on the concept. The Kiger seems to be a pretty handsome sub-compact SUV with split LED headlamps and a floating roof effect, clearly visible even through the camouflage.

The C-shaped LED tail lights on a neatly sculpted boot at the rear particularly look quite attractive. The Renault Kiger also boasts of heavy body cladding all around, further giving it that SUV appeal. However, the front and rear windshield on the Kiger are quite raked and that sort of takes away the SUV-appeal and lends it more of a crossover stance. In fact, the Renault Kiger looks like a beefed up version of the Kwid hatchback. The face particularly has a strong resemblance with the split LED headlamps.

The Kiger will be based on the CMF-A+ platform, the same that underpins the Renault Triber. The Kiger will also be sharing a lot of its interior trim and panels with the Triber MPV. It will be manufactured locally at the Renault-Nissan Alliance plant in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu. Although Renault has not officially spoken anything about the powertrain options for the Kiger as of yet, we know it will be the same as is offered with the Nissan Magnite.

That means it will have two engine options under its hood - a 72hp 1.0L, naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine and the 99hp 1.0L, turbo-petrol three-cylinder engine. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual but Renault could be offering an AMT gearbox in place of the CVT gearbox that Nissan offers with the Magnite. The Renault Kiger is expected to launch by Q1 of 2021 and pricing is expected to be very competitive, particularly because Renault will be aiming to target Tier II and III cities along with rural markets with the Kiger.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Renault updates and other four-wheeler news.