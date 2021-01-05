Nissan is now really beginning to enjoy the success and popularity of the Magnite. In a recent media interaction, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director at Nissan India, has revealed that the Magnite has received 32,800 bookings so far, in just a month since it was launched in December 2020. He also said that they will soon be ramping up production of the Magnite to keep up with the demand and to keep waiting periods in the range of 2-3 months.

Nissan launched the Magnite with prices starting from INR 4.99 lakh and going up to INR 9.59 lakh. At the time of the launch, it was said that the prices were only introductory and that it will go up post December 31, 2020. Seeing great response for the sub-compact SUV, Nissan have now announced that prices for almost the entire Magnite line-up remain unchanged. It's only the price of the base XE variant which has gone up from INR 4.99 lakh to INR 5.49 lakh.

Speaking further about the Magnite, Mr. Srivastava revealed that while the first 15,000 bookings for the Magnite came in first 15 days of its launch, the company received over 10,000 bookings in just 3 days once the Magnite was made available at showrooms for test drives. Srivastava added that while people already had a liking for the design and looks of the Magnite along with its expansive features list, more customers - who were otherwise considering hatchbacks, sedans or other sub-compact SUVs - made up their minds after experiencing the Magnite in a test drive.

The Nissan Magnite is available with two petrol engine options. There's a 72hp, 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 100hp 1.0L turbo-petrol engine. Now these are not class leading numbers but 1.0L turbo-petrol engine does a fine job in hauling the Magnite around pretty swiftly. The base 1.0L engine solely comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox while the turbo-petrol engine additionally also gets the option of a CVT automatic gearbox.

The Nissan Magnite is available in five trim levels in India - XE, XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O). While the base 1.0L engine is available on all but the top trim, the turbo-petrol engine is available on all but the base trim, in both manual and automatic versions. Nissan is also offering an optional Technology Pack worth INR 39,000 on the top three trim of the Magnite which brings in some additional goodies. The Magnite sits in the over-crowded segment of sub-compact SUVs which include the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV300, and the Ford Ecosport.

