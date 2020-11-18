Renault Kiger concept car unveiled, production model will be 80% similar

Renault recently released a teaser video of the Kiger concept. Now, the French car-maker has unveiled the entire show car and it looks fantastic. Renault has also said that the production model of the Kiger compact SUV will have 80% similarity with the concept car.

The Renault Kiger concept has been jointly created by the company’s teams in France and India. Renault says the objective while designing and developing this car was to make a sub-4 meter SUV that offers an unmatched road presence with an imposing frontal boldness, which makes it dominate the road.

Some of the key features of the Kiger concept car include two-level full-LED headlamps, neon-like blinkers, sporty front grille, dynamic-looking alloy wheels, sturdy body cladding, roof rails, centrally located dual exhausts, attractive C-shaped taillights with signature lighting, roof-mounted spoiler, and more. Renault has used a special paint job for the Kiger concept car which changes its hues from blue to purple depending on the angle and light.

Overall, the new Renault Kiger concept car has a strong presence and should be liked by the youth. However, it would be interesting to see what all parts Renault uses in the production model of the compact SUV. Features such as the winged grille with two horizontal slats, the split headlight setup and the split LED tail-lights are likely to be retained. Similarly, the rear spoiler and prominent C-pillar would make their way to the production model too.

While Renault has not shed any light on the pricing of the upcoming Kiger, we would not be surpriesd if the figures are similar to that of the soon-to-be-launched Nissan Magnite. When launched, the new Renault Kiger will lock horns with the likes of the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser.

