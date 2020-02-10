Renault Triber turbo petrol specs revealed, to be launched soon

In addition to an automated manual transmission, the Renault Triber will get a turbocharged petrol engine soon. The specifications of the budget MPV’s upcoming engine are out.

Renault has introduced the turbocharged petrol engine of the Triber at Auto Expo 2020. It’s a 1.0-litre three-cylinder unit, called HR10 internally. Set to be introduced as a TCe (short for Turbo Control efficiency) unit, this engine will be tuned to develop 100 PS and 160 Nm of torque. It will be linked to a 5-speed manual transmission. Whether a CVT option will be available or not is yet to be known.

A more capable version of the 1.0L TCe engine producing 117 PS and 180 Nm of torque is also made, but that won’t be available in the Renault Triber. Expect that to be under the hood of the Renault HBC, a sub-4 metre SUV that will be launched in the second half of the year.

As for the automated manual transmission, that will be a 5-speed unit. It will be available with the current, BS-VI 1.0-litre SCe naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine that develops 72 PS and 96 Nm of torque. The TCe engine will be BS-VI compliant right from launch.

Unequalled HR10 1.0L engine is a downsized version of the HR13 1.3L engine, a turbocharged four-cylinder unit co-developed by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance and Daimler. It is offered in a number of models internationally, and soon, it’s coming to India. The Renault Duster will likely be the first recipient of this engine in our market. Know more about this development here.