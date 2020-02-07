Next-gen Tata Sierra to be offered in ICE and electric variants if launched

07/02/2020 | Sagar Parikh
The Tata Sierra EV Concept from Auto Expo 2020 is under consideration for launch. In a new development, it has been revealed that Tata Motors will likely launch the next-gen Sierra in an ICE variant and even an electric variant.

Tata Sierra Ev Concept Exterior Auto Expo 2020 Liv

Pratap Bose, VP – Global Design, Tata Motors, has indicated that if the Sierra EV Concept is converted into a production model, we'll see an all-new Sierra with petrol and diesel engines as well as a first-ever pure electric Sierra in the company's line-up. Below is his comment:-

The next-gen Tata Sierra would measure around 4.2 metres in length, 1.8 metres in width and 1.7 metres in height and have a wheelbase of 2.5 metres. It goes without saying that it would share the Alfa Architecture (Advanced Modular Platform) with the Tata Altroz. In all, we expect three Alfa-Arc SUVs in the future: Tata Hornbill (Tata H2X/Tata HBX) in H2 2020, next-gen Tata Sierra (and Tata Sierra EV) in 2022 and next-gen Tata Nexon in 2023.

The reborn Tata Sierra would be positioned between the Tata Nexon and the Tata Harrier. It would be a premium B-SUV going against the likes of Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. Obviously, this would mean cancellation of the Chery Tiggo 5x-based model (Tata Blackbird project). The ICE variant can be expected with the 1.2L turbocharged petrol and 1.5L turbocharged diesel engines of the Tata Altroz. The EV variant would be a mechanical cousin of the Tata Altroz EV.

Tata Sierra Ev Concept Left Side Auto Expo 2020 Li

Tata Motors will probably hold customer clinics in the coming months to understand the potential for a production Sierra and a Sierra EV. What potential customers can do in the meantime is generate a pool of inquiries at dealerships to help the company better understand if there is sufficient demand in the market.

