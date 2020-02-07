Next-gen Tata Sierra to be offered in ICE and electric variants if launched

The Tata Sierra EV Concept from Auto Expo 2020 is under consideration for launch. In a new development, it has been revealed that Tata Motors will likely launch the next-gen Sierra in an ICE variant and even an electric variant.

Pratap Bose, VP – Global Design, Tata Motors, has indicated that if the Sierra EV Concept is converted into a production model, we'll see an all-new Sierra with petrol and diesel engines as well as a first-ever pure electric Sierra in the company's line-up. Below is his comment:-

This will come in both versions if we actually make this product! https://t.co/nu3m6KMoW1 — Pratap Bose (@BosePratap) February 7, 2020

The next-gen Tata Sierra would measure around 4.2 metres in length, 1.8 metres in width and 1.7 metres in height and have a wheelbase of 2.5 metres. It goes without saying that it would share the Alfa Architecture (Advanced Modular Platform) with the Tata Altroz. In all, we expect three Alfa-Arc SUVs in the future: Tata Hornbill (Tata H2X/Tata HBX) in H2 2020, next-gen Tata Sierra (and Tata Sierra EV) in 2022 and next-gen Tata Nexon in 2023.

The reborn Tata Sierra would be positioned between the Tata Nexon and the Tata Harrier. It would be a premium B-SUV going against the likes of Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. Obviously, this would mean cancellation of the Chery Tiggo 5x-based model (Tata Blackbird project). The ICE variant can be expected with the 1.2L turbocharged petrol and 1.5L turbocharged diesel engines of the Tata Altroz. The EV variant would be a mechanical cousin of the Tata Altroz EV.

Tata Motors will probably hold customer clinics in the coming months to understand the potential for a production Sierra and a Sierra EV. What potential customers can do in the meantime is generate a pool of inquiries at dealerships to help the company better understand if there is sufficient demand in the market.