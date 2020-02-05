Tata Sierra concept (reborn Tata Sierra) - Live From Auto Expo 2020

A new-age Tata Sierra has been unveiled at Auto Expo 2020. It’s a concept, but a clear indicator that Tata Motors has granted auto enthusiasts their wish and will launch a brand-new Tata Sierra in the next few years.

The Tata Sierra concept incorporates the IMPACT 2.0 design language and is an exemplar of neo-retro design. Developed on a pickup truck (Tata Telcoline), the original Tata Sierra had huge glass panels to cover most of the sides behind the B-pillar, and these panels curvaceously merged with the roof.

The Tata Sierra carries the signature design cue but in a more fashionable way. The rear glass panels on the sides of the concept look sleeker. Also worth noting are the flush door handles on the front doors for a cleaner styling and the rising height of the body towards the rear for a tougher stance.

The front-end resembles of the Tata H2X concept because of the familiar light setup and the grille layout. The rear-end is upright and flaunts a full-width LED tail light and wide-spaced ‘SIERRA’ branding on the tailgate.

Maruti Suzuki may not dare to launch a 3-door Jimny in India, but Tata Motors, looking at its product strategy of the recent past, might just go ahead and launch a new-age 3-door Sierra. This might happen sometime in 2022. That depends on whether Tata Motors is able to stretch the AMP (Advanced Modular Platform) or lower down the cost of the modified D8 platform.

The 2022 Tata Sierra would naturally be positioned between the Tata Nexon and the Tata Harrier. It would be a 4 metre+, premium B-SUV going against the likes of Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. Expect prices of the next-gen Tata Sierra to just start from well below INR 10 lakh (ex-showroom). An all-new Tata Sierra is something that might regenerate interest of Indian buyers in 3-door models