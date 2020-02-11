Next-gen Tata Sierra details: 3-door version & rear-mounted spare wheel ruled-out

The next-gen Tata Sierra is expected to be launched sometime in 2022. In a new development, some fresh details about the production version of the Tata Sierra EV Concept have surfaced online.

Unlike the original Tata Sierra, the 2022 Tata Sierra won’t be available in a 3-door version. Like most automakers, Tata Motors is of the opinion that 3-door models don’t stand a chance in our market. Replying to a Twitter user about the idea of launching a 3-door Tata Sierra, Pratap Bose, VP – Global Design, Tata Motors, suggested that there’s not enough demand for such a product.

👍🏼. Three doors have no market in India https://t.co/0azmZDWYlP — Pratap Bose (@BosePratap) February 7, 2020

The original Tata Sierra came with a spare wheel mounted on its tailgate. However, the next-gen Tata Sierra won’t feature a spare wheel mounted on its tailgate. This, too, has been confirmed by Bose. Do note that the Indian design boss hasn’t confirmed the relaunch of the Tata Sierra.

Hi Nijan- we won’t do this with a spare wheel on the tailgate, if we ever do this car! https://t.co/Uow9t5M4LW — Pratap Bose (@BosePratap) February 7, 2020

The reborn Tata Sierra will be based on the Alfa Architecture. It will be a 4 metre+ B-segment SUV going against the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. It should feature sliding rear doors but without the touch-operated electronic opening/closing system of the concept version. Bose has also said that if Tata Motors does bring the Sierra back to the market it will offer the all-new model in ICE and pure electric variants.