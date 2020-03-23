Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 discontinued in India

The Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 will not be a part of the BS6 Royal Enfield line-up in India. Launched just a year ago, the Bullet Trials 350 has now been discontinued in the domestic market.

The Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 caters to a very limited and specific group of audience. Even though it is based on the Royal Enfield Classic 350, its off-road and scrambler-type styling aren’t something that would attract every buyer. This is one of the reasons why the motorcycle wasn't selling in good numbers and has been discontinued now. Various dealer sources have confirmed that the Bullet Trials 350 isn't getting a BS-VI upgrade.

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials Key Features

The Bullet Trials 350 features a single-seat setup with a luggage/parcel rack at the rear, an upswept exhaust, red colour frame, 3D brand logo on the fuel tank, 19-in/18-in front/rear wheel, tall-set handlebar, etc. Some of the other features of the Bullet Trials 350 are:

Headlight grille

Fork gaiters

Dual-purpose tyres

Dual-channel ABS

Bash plate

Shorter front and rear fenders

Compact engine crash guard

Chrome parts like headlight mask and rear-view mirror housings

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials Specifications

Powering the Bullet Trials 350 is a 346 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 19.8 BHP and 28 Nm of peak torque. It is linked to a 5-speed gearbox. It is the same engine that has been fitted in the Classic 350, which has been updated to BS6. In fact, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6 was the brand’s first BS6 motorcycle that was launched in India (in January 2020).

The Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 500, which was launched along with the Bullet Trials 350, was already put down together with the other 500 cc Royal Enfield motorcycles including the Classic 500, the Bullet 500 and the Thunderbird 500.

In other news, Royal Enfield recently announced that its entire stock of BS4 motorcycles across the country has been exhausted. The Chennai-based two-wheeler maker has become one of the first automotive companies in India to fully adopt the new BS6 emission norms now.

Also Read: Top 10 bikes being discontinued this month: From Royal Enfield Bullet 500 to Suzuki Hayabusa

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Source: bikewale.com]