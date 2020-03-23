Royal Enfield Meteor spied yet again ahead of launch this year

There have been multiple sightings of the Royal Enfield Meteor recently. As the road testing continues, the upcoming Royal Enfield Thunderbird successor has been spied yet again.

The Meteor prototype captured in the most recent spy shots was fully uncamouflaged. There was no test equipment mounted on the prototype, which indicates that the bike is in the advanced stages of testing.

In the latest spy shots, we can also see that there is no backrest installed on the prototype. Some of the earlier prototypes had one. This means that just like the large crash guard, Royal Enfield would provide the backrest as an accessory, too.

The handlebar of the new Meteor is a bit low-set and tilted towards the rider to provide a comfortable riding posture. This can be seen in the latest spy pictures in which the rider is seated in quite a relaxed posture. The relaxed riding position would allow the riders to cover longer distances without getting uncomfortable.

The latest prototype of the Meteor that has been caught testing has a black exhaust with a black heat shield plate. Earlier spy shots have revealed that some Royal Enfield Meteor prototypes had a chrome exhaust. This means that there will likely be two Royal Enfield Meteor models - a smaller capacity model and a higher capacity model.

Some of the other expected features the Royal Enfield Meteor are:

Single-pod semi-digital instrument cluster

Alloy wheels

Blacked-out engine

Split seats

Retro-styled round taillight

Twin-shock absorbers at the rear

Conventional telescopic forks at the front

Dual-disc brakes

LHS chain drive

Rotary-type switches on the LHS switchgear to control the high/low beam of the headlight

Engine kill switch and self-start button on the RHS switchgear

As far as the engine of the Royal Enfield Meteor is concerned no details are known. However, it is being anticipated that it would have a displacement of somewhere between 346 cc and 499 cc. It will be a fuel-injected engine and comply with the new BS6 emission norms. Also, the engine would have a high level of refinement and fewer vibrations.

The Royal Enfield Meteor is expected to have a starting price of around INR 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The Royal Enfield Meteor is expected to be launched in India in mid-2020, but with the COVID-19 pandemic hampering operations, the launch could get delayed.

[Source: Team-BHP]