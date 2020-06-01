Kia has launched new Seltos with 18 changes and price hikes of up to INR 25,000 in India. The company has priced the Seltos 2020 in India between INR 9.89 lakh* and INR 17.34 lakh*.

The Kia Seltos 2020 comes with 10 new features, as mentioned in the table below:

Feature Number Feature Availability (Variant) 1. Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) All Manual & Automatic Variants 2. Smart-Key Remote Engine Start All Automatic Variants 3. UVO - Voice Assist wake up Command “Hello Kia” HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+ 4. UVO Smart Watch App Connectivity HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+ 5. UVO LITE - Control Air Purifier HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+ 6. UVO –Voice Assist Indian Holiday Information HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+ 7. UVO –Voice Assist Cricket Score HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+ 8. Automatic Climate Control Panel Silver Garnish HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+ 9. Dual Tone option on Sunroof HTX+/GTX+ 10. New Dual-Tone colour Orange/White roof HTX+/GTX+

In addition to introducing new features, Kia has added some features of the Seltos' higher variants in its lower variants. Check out these variant revisions in the table below:

Feature Number Feature Availability in old Seltos Availability in new Seltos 1. Sunroof with LED Cabin Light HTX+/GTX+ HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+ 2. Rear USB charger HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+ All Variants 3. Metal scuff plates GTK/GTX/GTX+ HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+ 4. Leatherette Gear Knob HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+ HTK+/HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+ 5. Black Leatherette Interior GTK/GTX GTX/GTX+ 6. Front Tray USB charger HTK/HTK+/HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+ All Variants 7. Printed Dashboard Garnish GTK HTK+ 8. Dual Muffler Design HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+ HTK+/HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+

In addition to the aforementioned changes, Kia has discontinued the GTK 1.4 T-GDI manual and GTX 1.4 T-GDI automatic configurations and increased the prices of the Seltos. Check out the price hikes in the table below:

Variant Old Price New Price Price Hike HTE 1.5L petrol-manual INR 9,89,000 INR 9,89,000 INR 0 HTK 1.5L petrol-manual INR 10,29,000 INR 10,49,000 INR 20,000 HTK+ 1.5L petrol-manual INR 11,49,000 INR 11,59,000 INR 10,000 HTX 1.5L petrol-manual INR 13,09,000 INR 13,34,000 INR 25,000 HTX 1.5L petrol-automatic INR 14,09,000 INR 14,34,000 INR 25,000 HTE 1.5L diesel-manual INR 10,34,000 INR 10,34,000 INR 0 HTK 1.5L diesel-manual INR 11,54,000 INR 11,69,000 INR 15,000 HTK+ 1.5L diesel-manual INR 12,54,000 INR 12,69,000 INR 15,000 HTX 1.5L diesel-manual INR 14,13,999 INR 14,44,000 INR 30,001 HTX+ 1.5L diesel-manual INR 15,33,999 INR 15,49,000 INR 15,001 HTK+ 1.5L diesel-automatic INR 13,54,000 INR 13,69,000 INR 15,000 HTX+ 1.5L diesel-automatic INR 16,34,000 INR 16,49,000 INR 15,000 GTX+ 1.5L diesel-automatic INR 17,34,000 INR 17,34,000 INR 0 GTK 1.4L petrol-manual INR 13,79,000 NA (Discontinued) - GTX 1.4L petrol-manual INR 15,29,000 INR 15,54,000 INR 25,000 GTX+ 1.4L petrol-manual INR 16,29,000 INR 16,39,000 INR 10,000 GTX 1.4L petrol-automatic INR 16.29,000 NA (Discontinued) - GTX+ 1.4L petrol-automatic INR 17,29,000 INR 17,34,000 INR 6,000

