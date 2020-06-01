Kia has launched new Seltos with 18 changes and price hikes of up to INR 25,000 in India. The company has priced the Seltos 2020 in India between INR 9.89 lakh* and INR 17.34 lakh*.
The Kia Seltos 2020 comes with 10 new features, as mentioned in the table below:
|Feature Number
|Feature
|Availability (Variant)
|1.
|Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)
|All Manual & Automatic Variants
|2.
|Smart-Key Remote Engine Start
|All Automatic Variants
|3.
|UVO - Voice Assist wake up Command “Hello Kia”
|HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+
|4.
|UVO Smart Watch App Connectivity
|HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+
|5.
|UVO LITE - Control Air Purifier
|HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+
|6.
|UVO –Voice Assist Indian Holiday Information
|HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+
|7.
|UVO –Voice Assist Cricket Score
|HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+
|8.
|Automatic Climate Control Panel Silver Garnish
|HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+
|9.
|Dual Tone option on Sunroof
|HTX+/GTX+
|10.
|New Dual-Tone colour Orange/White roof
|HTX+/GTX+
In addition to introducing new features, Kia has added some features of the Seltos' higher variants in its lower variants. Check out these variant revisions in the table below:
|Feature Number
|Feature
|Availability in old Seltos
|Availability in new Seltos
|1.
|Sunroof with LED Cabin Light
|HTX+/GTX+
|HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+
|2.
|Rear USB charger
|HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+
|All Variants
|3.
|Metal scuff plates
|GTK/GTX/GTX+
|HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+
|4.
|Leatherette Gear Knob
|HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+
|HTK+/HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+
|5.
|Black Leatherette Interior
|GTK/GTX
|GTX/GTX+
|6.
|Front Tray USB charger
|HTK/HTK+/HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+
|All Variants
|7.
|Printed Dashboard Garnish
|GTK
|HTK+
|8.
|Dual Muffler Design
|HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+
|HTK+/HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+
In addition to the aforementioned changes, Kia has discontinued the GTK 1.4 T-GDI manual and GTX 1.4 T-GDI automatic configurations and increased the prices of the Seltos. Check out the price hikes in the table below:
|Variant
|Old Price
|New Price
|Price Hike
|HTE 1.5L petrol-manual
|INR 9,89,000
|INR 9,89,000
|INR 0
|HTK 1.5L petrol-manual
|INR 10,29,000
|INR 10,49,000
|INR 20,000
|HTK+ 1.5L petrol-manual
|INR 11,49,000
|INR 11,59,000
|INR 10,000
|HTX 1.5L petrol-manual
|INR 13,09,000
|INR 13,34,000
|INR 25,000
|HTX 1.5L petrol-automatic
|INR 14,09,000
|INR 14,34,000
|INR 25,000
|HTE 1.5L diesel-manual
|INR 10,34,000
|INR 10,34,000
|INR 0
|HTK 1.5L diesel-manual
|INR 11,54,000
|INR 11,69,000
|INR 15,000
|HTK+ 1.5L diesel-manual
|INR 12,54,000
|INR 12,69,000
|INR 15,000
|HTX 1.5L diesel-manual
|INR 14,13,999
|INR 14,44,000
|INR 30,001
|HTX+ 1.5L diesel-manual
|INR 15,33,999
|INR 15,49,000
|INR 15,001
|HTK+ 1.5L diesel-automatic
|INR 13,54,000
|INR 13,69,000
|INR 15,000
|HTX+ 1.5L diesel-automatic
|INR 16,34,000
|INR 16,49,000
|INR 15,000
|GTX+ 1.5L diesel-automatic
|INR 17,34,000
|INR 17,34,000
|INR 0
|GTK 1.4L petrol-manual
|INR 13,79,000
|NA (Discontinued)
|-
|GTX 1.4L petrol-manual
|INR 15,29,000
|INR 15,54,000
|INR 25,000
|GTX+ 1.4L petrol-manual
|INR 16,29,000
|INR 16,39,000
|INR 10,000
|GTX 1.4L petrol-automatic
|INR 16.29,000
|NA (Discontinued)
|-
|GTX+ 1.4L petrol-automatic
|INR 17,29,000
|INR 17,34,000
|INR 6,000
