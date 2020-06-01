New Kia Seltos 2020 with 18 changes and up to INR 25,000 price hike launched - IAB Report

01/06/2020 - 16:49 | ,   | Sagar Parikh
Kia has launched new Seltos with 18 changes and price hikes of up to INR 25,000 in India. The company has priced the Seltos 2020 in India between INR 9.89 lakh* and INR 17.34 lakh*.

Kia Seltos 2020 Orange White Dual Tone
The Kia Seltos is available in an orange-white two-tone exterior as well now.

The Kia Seltos 2020 comes with 10 new features, as mentioned in the table below:

Feature NumberFeatureAvailability (Variant)
1.Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)All Manual & Automatic Variants
2.Smart-Key Remote Engine StartAll Automatic Variants
3.UVO - Voice Assist wake up Command “Hello Kia”HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+
4.UVO Smart Watch App ConnectivityHTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+
5.UVO LITE - Control Air PurifierHTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+
6.UVO –Voice Assist Indian Holiday InformationHTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+
7.UVO –Voice Assist Cricket ScoreHTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+
8.Automatic Climate Control Panel Silver GarnishHTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+
9.Dual Tone option on SunroofHTX+/GTX+
10.New Dual-Tone colour Orange/White roofHTX+/GTX+

In addition to introducing new features, Kia has added some features of the Seltos' higher variants in its lower variants. Check out these variant revisions in the table below:

Feature NumberFeatureAvailability in old SeltosAvailability in new Seltos
1.Sunroof with LED Cabin LightHTX+/GTX+HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+
2.Rear USB chargerHTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+All Variants
3.Metal scuff platesGTK/GTX/GTX+HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+
4.Leatherette Gear KnobHTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+HTK+/HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+
5.Black Leatherette InteriorGTK/GTXGTX/GTX+
6.Front Tray USB chargerHTK/HTK+/HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+All Variants
7.Printed Dashboard GarnishGTKHTK+
8.Dual Muffler DesignHTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+HTK+/HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+

In addition to the aforementioned changes, Kia has discontinued the GTK 1.4 T-GDI manual and GTX 1.4 T-GDI automatic configurations and increased the prices of the Seltos. Check out the price hikes in the table below:

VariantOld PriceNew PricePrice Hike
HTE 1.5L petrol-manualINR 9,89,000INR 9,89,000INR 0
HTK 1.5L petrol-manualINR 10,29,000INR 10,49,000INR 20,000
HTK+ 1.5L petrol-manualINR 11,49,000 INR 11,59,000INR 10,000
HTX 1.5L petrol-manualINR 13,09,000 INR 13,34,000INR 25,000
HTX 1.5L petrol-automaticINR 14,09,000 INR 14,34,000INR 25,000
HTE 1.5L diesel-manualINR 10,34,000 INR 10,34,000INR 0
HTK 1.5L diesel-manualINR 11,54,000INR 11,69,000INR 15,000
HTK+ 1.5L diesel-manualINR 12,54,000INR 12,69,000INR 15,000
HTX 1.5L diesel-manualINR 14,13,999INR 14,44,000INR 30,001
HTX+ 1.5L diesel-manualINR 15,33,999 INR 15,49,000INR 15,001
HTK+ 1.5L diesel-automaticINR 13,54,000INR 13,69,000INR 15,000
HTX+ 1.5L diesel-automaticINR 16,34,000INR 16,49,000INR 15,000
GTX+ 1.5L diesel-automaticINR 17,34,000INR 17,34,000INR 0
GTK 1.4L petrol-manualINR 13,79,000NA (Discontinued)-
GTX 1.4L petrol-manualINR 15,29,000INR 15,54,000INR 25,000
GTX+ 1.4L petrol-manualINR 16,29,000INR 16,39,000INR 10,000
GTX 1.4L petrol-automaticINR 16.29,000NA (Discontinued)-
GTX+ 1.4L petrol-automaticINR 17,29,000INR 17,34,000INR 6,000

Kia Seltos - Image Gallery

