Production-Ready Husqvarna Norden 901 Spied, Key Features Revealed

A bunch of new spy pictures of the Husqvarna Norden 901 has surfaced online. They show us the upcoming ADV motorcycle from the Swedish manufacturer in a production-ready guise. The spy shots also reveal some of the key features of the dual-purpose machine.

The Husqvarna Norden 901 in the new spy pictures is wearing a black paint job. However, we think it is more likely a part of the test mule’s camouflage and not actually a colour option that we would see when the motorcycle gets launched. Well, whatever the case would be, the Norden 901 in black looks quite pleasing to us.

We can also see that the ADV will come with a split seat arrangement and knuckle guards. There will also be a charging socket located just behind the decent-size windscreen. The fully digital instrument cluster can also be seen in the spy pictures. It is square in shape and not a rectangular unit that we are accustomed to seeing in most motorcycles.

As for the equipment, the Husqvarna Norden 901 will have USD front forks with protectors, dual front rotors with radial calipers, and wire-spoke wheels wrapped with knobby tyres. The headlight is in accordance with the setup that we see in other Husqvarna models that are currently on sale. It is a round unit with a circular LED DRL. We can also see a pair of, what appears to be, high-power fog lamps.

The motorcycle in the latest spy shots is also fitted with a pair of hard case panniers and a top box. Although they are from Touratech, they are likely to be offered as optional accessories with Husqvarna branding. We also expect Husqvarna to provide a larger windscreen as an accessory.