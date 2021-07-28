Husqvarna Norden 901 Nears Production, New Teaser & Webisode Suggest

Revealed in its concept form at the 2019 EICMA in Milan, the Husqvarna Norden 901 now seems to be nearing production. The Swedish brand, known for its rich history in off-roading with its supermoto and enduro motorcycles, has released a webisode on YouTube that suggests that the development of the Norden 901 is progressing.

The Husqvarna Norden 901 will be the company’s biggest motorcycle ever produced. It will share its underpinnings with the KTM 890 Adventure and, when launched, will target models like the Triumph Tiger 900, BMW F 850 GS, etc. The webisode shows us how the Norden 901 will look like. The ADV will have a round LED headlamp with LED DRLs running on the circumference. This is typical Husqvarna styling which we have seen in multiple other models from the company.

The Husqvarna Norden 901 will also come equipped with a couple of fog lamps. These will be located on either side of the headlamp and should come in handy while riding in dark conditions. The ADV will also feature a decent-size windscreen to offer some amount of wind protection to the rider. We can also see the front LED blinkers and a portion of the front fairing in the webisode.

The webisode also reveals that the Husqvarna Norden 901 will be fitted with a reasonable-size display for the instrument cluster. It is likely to be a fully colour unit. The motorcycle will also have circular rearview mirrors and knuckle guards. Some of the other features of the upcoming ADV would include wire-spoke wheels, rear monoshock, dual front disc brakes, and USD front forks.

While Husqvarna has released this webisode, there is still no official information regarding the launch of the Norden 901. We are expecting the company to launch more such videos in the near future and reveal more details about the ADV.