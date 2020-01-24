Production Tata H2X (Tata Hornbill) shows its bright LED headlights in the dark

As Tata Motors continues testing the production H2X on the public roads, a test mule has been spied yet again, courtesy Shubham Ghute, Team-BHP. The latest sighting shows the upcoming SUV's bright LED headlights sparkling in the dark and its stylish four-double-spoke machined alloy wheels.

Introduced at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the Tata H2X concept is said to be showcased in a more evolved form at Auto Expo 2020 before being brought to showrooms in its road-ready avatar in the second half of the year. Internally referred to as the Tata Hornbill, it will be a Maruti Suzuki Ignis rival and sit below the Tata Nexon in the hierarchy. The spy images delineate that the version that'll reach the showrooms won't be far from the concept version showcased in Geneva, and the version to be shown at Auto Expo 2020 would solidify that impression.

The Tata H2X will feature a squarish, boxy body, an upright nose, horizontal hood and an interestingly designed greenhouse. split LED headlights with a similar design as earlier seen on its concept. On the inside, the H2X will certainly carry some Tata Altroz inspired traits. As revealed during a previous sighting, it will boast a floating infotainment system centrally located on the dashboard. Its steering wheel, instrument cluster and some switch-gears could also be borrowed from the B-segment hatchback.

The Tata H2X will smartly integrate the Altroz's underpinning under a new packaging. These models will have a commonality of over 70%. It will be based on the Alfa-Arc platform. In terms of dimensions, it will be relatively close to its concept which spans 3,840 mm in length, 1,822 mm in width and 1,636 mm in height.

As far as the mechanicals are concerned, the Tata H2x will be plonked with the Tata Altroz's BS-VI 1.2L naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine which delivers 86 PS of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 3,300 rpm. The transmission options may include a standard 5-speed manual unit and an optional 5-speed automated manual unit.

Hyundai is also working on a micro-SUV, but secretly. Codenamed 'AX' this model is currently being developed in South Korea and will likely be launched in India in 2021.

[Image Source: Team-BHP]