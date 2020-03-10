Prices of BS-VI Aprilia Storm 125, SR 125, & SR 160 revealed

Automobile manufacturers have to implement certain changes in their BS-IV products to make them comply with the new BS-VI emission norms. The number of changes required and the overall cost of the conversion varies from vehicle to vehicle. The prices of some two-wheelers rise significantly during the conversion process. Take Aprilia scooters for instance.

As per a new development, prices of the upcoming BS-VI version of the Aprilia Storm 125, SR 125, and SR 160 have been revealed and the price hikes are huge! It is the Aprilia SR 125 that has received the least amount of price hike at INR 18,490 whereas the Aprilia SR 160 Carbon gets the biggest price hike and is INR 19,441 more expensive than its BS-IV version.

BS-IV vs BS-VI - Storm 125, SR 125, SR 160 - Price*

Model Old (BS-IV) Price in INR New (BS-VI) Price in INR Difference in INR Storm 125 67,942 86,638 18,696 SR 125 73,691 92,181 18,490 SR 160 85,059 1,04,476 19,417 SR 160 Carbon 88,129 1,07,570 19,441 SR 160 Race 94,305 1,13,671 19,366

The BS-VI Aprilia Storm 125 and SR 125 won't have any significant visual or design changes. They will be powered by the same 125 cc single-cylinder engine, 3-valve engine that used to produce around 9.5 BHP and 9.9 Nm of torque. However, these figures might be slightly different in the engine’s BS-VI state of tune.

The BS-VI Aprilia SR 160 will replace the BS-IV Aprilia SR 150. Aprilia has used the same 150 cc engine and increased its displacement to 160 cc. It has the 3-valve technology along with a new fuel-injection system. The power and torque output would be 11 PS and 11.6 Nm respectively. There will be no other major changes in the BS-VI Aprilia SR 160.

Earlier reports suggest that the BS-VI Aprilia SR 160 has already started arriving at dealerships. So we are expecting Aprilia to do the official launch of its BS-VI scooters very soon.

*Ex-showroom, Bengaluru

[Source: bikewale.com]