BS-VI Aprilia SR 160 starts reaching showrooms [Video]

The BS-VI Aprilia SR 160 has started to arrive at dealerships. Here's a walkaround video of the BS-VI Aprilia SR 160 Carbon posted on YouTube.

Also Read: EICMA 2019: Aprilia Tuono 660 Concept unveiled

As seen in the video, the BS-VI SR 160 Carbon carries the same styling cues as the (BS-IV) 150 model. However, there are noticeable changes in the latest product. The apron-mounted headlight, for example, gets a single-piece assembly on the SR 160. Being a Carbon Edition, the scooter features carbon-fibre style texture on various panels. The 14-inch wheels feature a “Carbon” sticker in a red finish. The wheels are wrapped in MRF Nylogrip tyres.

The hardware used on the BS-VI Aprilia scooters is identical to the outgoing models. The shock absorption tasks are handled by telescopic forks at the front and a single-sided spring at the rear. Anchoring department is handled by a disc brake at the front and a drum unit at the back. The 160 cc model features the safety net of a single-channel ABS. The lower displacement (125 cc) models, on the other hand, will use a combined braking system (CBS). No changes have been made to the instrument console either, and the BS-VI SR 160 uses the same semi-digital layout as the SR 150.

The mechanical specification has received a displacement bump, and the updated scooter now packs a 160 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, 3-valve, fuel-injected engine that delivers 11 PS of maximum power. The 150 cc model, for reference, made 10.4 PS of peak power from its carburettor-equipped motor.

Piaggio India has confirmed the launch of the BS-VI series but has remained tight-lipped about the prices. However, it has confirmed that the entry-level Aprilia scooter will be available at INR 85,431. There are no direct rivals to the Aprilia SR 160 yet, although Suzuki Motorcycle India is reportedly working on a 150 cc version of the Burgman Street, and that scooter could be a big threat to the scooters from the Aprilia scooters.

Also Read: Production-spec Aprilia RS 660 revealed

In other updates, Piaggio India plans to expand its Aprilia range with the launch of new vehicles in the 250-300 cc range. A report from last month claimed that it has decided to stay away from its initial plans to introduce 150 cc motorcycle, stating that the “market is moving towards higher-displacement bikes”.