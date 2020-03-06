Aprilia Tuono 125 listed on Aprilia India website

Aprilia showcased the RS 150 and Tuono 150 at the Auto Expo 2018. Bike enthusiasts were then ecstatic hoping India would soon get more premium motorcycles in the 150 cc segment. But, even today, there is no concrete information about the availability of both these models in the country. Amidst all this, we have come across a new development. The Aprilia Tuono 125 has been listed on Aprilia India website!

The Aprilia Tuono 125 is inspired by the mighty Aprilia Tuono V4 1100. It has various similar features, like the front bikini fairing, front and rear fenders, high-rise tail section, attractive looks, etc. In short, the Tuono 125 looks like a very well-built and a complete package.

Aprilia Tuono 125 Key Features

Lightweight perimeter frame

40 mm USD forks at the front and mono-shock at the rear

300 mm front disc with 4-piston radial caliper

220 mm rear disc with single-piston caliper

Bosch ABS

14-litre fuel tank

Analogue rev-counter with carbon graphics

The Aprilia Tuono 125 offers a riding position that is not too aggressive yet still provides a sporty riding experience. The wide handlebar is positioned to guarantee comfort as well as superior control over the motorcycle. The rider footpegs are also placed accordingly.

The Aprilia Tuono 125 is powered by a 124.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with a 4-valve and SOHC setup. This is a lightweight and compact engine that produces 15 PS of max power at 10,500 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 8,250 rpm.

At present, we have the KTM 125 Duke and RC 125 available as premium motorcycles in the 125 cc segment and both of them have been doing quite well. They mount the same 124.7 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with a 4-valve and DOHC setup. This engine produces 14.5 PS of max power at 9,250 rpm and 12 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm.

Perhaps, for now, Aprilia might have listed the Tuono 125 on its Indian website just to showcase its global portfolio. However, considering the high demand for the 125 Duke and RC 125, it seems that people in India are now ready to pay a higher amount to own a 125 cc premium motorcycle. Maybe this is a sign that manufacturers like Aprilia should bring their lower capacity premium bikes like the Tuono 125 in our country.