Gearing up for summer this year, Piaggio has released a new mint green colour called 'Relax Green' for the Vespa Primavera. The Vespa Primavera Relax Green is available in select international markets including Japan, Taiwan and Vietnam.

The new Vespa Primavera Relax Green colour is inspired by the Italian classic drink Latte e Menta. It’s like the soft tone of the mint syrup mixed with fresh milk. It kind of has a soothing effect on the eyes and goes well with the retro-modern design of the scooter.

Like other Vespa scooters, the Primavera is a beautiful and classic model. It has a retro-styled round LED headlight. Its curved body panels add the right amount of elegance. The long and comfortable seat ensures the vintage feel is intact. Also, chrome embellishments make things even better. The Vespa Primavera has gorgeous 12-inch alloy wheels. There is a 200 mm front disc brake along with ABS for safety. Piaggio has equipped it with a semi-digital instrument cluster as well.

Depending on the market, the Vespa Primavera is available in three variants - Primavera 50, Primavera 125 and Primavera 150. The Primavera 50 mounts a 50 cc engine that produces 3.3 PS at 7,500 rpm and 3.0 Nm of torque at 7,750 rpm. The Primavera 125 uses a 124 cc air-cooled engine that produces 10.7 PS at 7,700 rpm and 10.4 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The Primavera 150 is powered by a 155 cc engine that churns out 12.9 PS at 7,750 rpm and 12.8 Nm at 6,500 rpm. All three scooters are equipped with a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

To give you an idea about the pricing of the new Vespa Primavera Relax Green, in Japan, the 125 cc variant has been priced at JPY 4,67,500 (INR 3.31 lakh) whereas the 150 cc variant costs JPY 4,95,000, which converts to INR 3.51 lakh. If you didn't before, now you know why Piaggio doesn't offer the Vespa Primavera in India.

In other news, Piaggio is offering a discount of INR 15,000 on all the BS4 Vespa scooters and BS4 Aprilia scooters in India.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com to get the latest Vespa news and the updates about other two-wheelers.