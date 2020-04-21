BS4 scooter offers: INR 15,000 off on all Vespa & Aprilia scooters

IndianAutosBlog.com has learnt that Piaggio is offering INR 15,000 off on all the BS4 Vespa scooters and BS4 Aprilia scooters nationwide.

Last week, it was reported that some Piaggio dealerships are offering a discount of up to INR 40,000 on BS4 Vespa and Aprilia scooters. Those were said to be dealer-level discounts, but even then, they sounded pretty high. However, now we can reveal that INR 15,000 is the official discount across the entire range on ex-showroom price.

The BS6 implementation deadline in the country was 1 April 2020. However, last month, the Hon’ble Supreme Court ruled a 10-day extension. As per the order, dealerships can sell only 10% of the unsold inventory of BS4 vehicles everywhere in India except Delhi-NCR during the 10-day extension that will come into effect after the nationwide lockdown for the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic has been lifted.

The 21-day lockdown was enforced in India on 25 March 2020 and was supposed to end on 14 April 2020. However, considering the seriousness of the current health situation in the nation, it has been extended until at least 3 May 2020. If this new lockdown gets lifted on the said date, based on the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s earlier decision, automotive retailers will have between 4-13 May 2020 to sell the BS4 stock.

To benefit from the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s 10-day extension on the BS6 deadline and to liquidate its unsold BS4 stock, Piaggio is offering INR 15,000 off on all the BS4 Vespa scooters and Aprilia scooters. The offer is valid across the country. So, if you’ve been planning to buy a Vespa or Aprilia scooter, this could be a good opportunity.

