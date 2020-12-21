Peugeot Pulsion 125 (Suzuki Burgman Street 125 rival) spied yet again

The Peugeot Pulsion 125 has been spied in India once again. The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 rival was photographed completely undisguised in Pune.

It was around a year ago when the Peugeot Pulsion 125 was spotted for the first time in the country. Back then, it was being said that Mahindra-owned Peugeot Motorcycles had imported the 125cc maxi-scooter for R&D purposes. Since then, no more information regarding the two-wheeler emerged.

Also Read: Upcoming Aprilia SXR 160 features you probably didn't know about [Video]

Now, almost a year later, the Peugeot Pulsion 125 has been caught on camera once again. It did not have any sort of camouflage whatsoever. So, what might be the case with this recent sighting? Perhaps, the company is planning to introduce the Pulsion 125 in India considering the gradual growing affinity of maxi-scooters in the country. We already have the Suzuki Burgman Street 125. Soon, the Aprilia SXR 160 will be introduced, too. Although it belongs to a higher category, it does have a younger 125cc sibling which could also make it to the Indian market in the future.

We hope that unlike before, this time we will hear more about the Peugeot Pulsion 125 in the coming months and it won’t just vanish into thin air again. We are also quite optimistic about the 125cc maxi-scooter getting launched here, although there’s no official word in this regards. What do you guys think of the Pulsion 125? Do let us know in the comments.

Peugeot Pulsion 125 Features

The Pulsion 125 has a plethora of interesting features. It comes with a twin-pod, apron-mounted, LED projector headlight and a tall windscreen at the front. There are LED DRLs that accentuate the visual appeal of the scooter. The Pulsion 125 is already on sale in the international markets where it uses a 125cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that has fuel-injection. It makes 14.4 hp at 9,000 rpm of peak power and 11.9 Nm of maximum torque at 7,000 rpm.

For more Peugeot news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Source: motorbeam.com