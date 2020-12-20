Upcoming Aprilia SXR 160 features you probably didn't know about [Video]

It’s only a matter of a few days before the all-new Aprilia SXR 160 is launched in India. While the official spec sheet of the upcoming maxi-scooter has not been disclosed yet, we are already familiar with most of the features. However, there are a few elements of the new SXR 160 which we didn’t know about until we came across the following video.

Key Lock Placement

It can be seen in the video that the key lock of the Aprilia SXR 160 is located at quite an awkward place. It seems that it wouldn’t be as easily accessible as the customers would have liked it to be. The rider in the footage clearly appears to have a bit of a struggle finding the lock and inserting the key. Perhaps, people would get used to it over time.

Under-Seat Storage

The under-seat storage of the Aprilia SXR 160 doesn’t seem to be quite spacious. We think that it might just be able to accommodate a full-face helmet along with a few small items. Aprilia has, however, provided a small light which should come in handy while accessing the storage space in dark conditions.

Also Read: IAB’s digital artist Shoeb awarded in TVS NTorq 125 Call of Design Season 2

Fuel-Filler Cap Placement

This is a bummer. The fuel-filler cap on the new Aprilia SXR 160 is located under the seat. This means that you would have to open the seat every time you need to refuel. Also, the fact that the main key lock of the maxi-scooter is already difficult to reach, the whole process would just become that much more time consuming and cumbersome.

Full-Digital Instrument Cluster

The Aprilia SXR 160 features a full-digital instrument cluster. It is a monochrome unit that shows all the necessary information such as speed, time, odometer, trip meter, and fuel level. It even has a tachometer. Reading all the details even under direct sunlight shouldn’t be an issue.

Just like any other scooter that’s available in the market right now, the upcoming Aprilia SXR 160 seems to have its own shortcomings. However, that doesn’t mean it wouldn't be a good model. To find out exactly that, we are hoping to get our hands on it at the earliest.

For more Aprilia news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Source: YouTube]