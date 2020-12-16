Old Triumph Street Triple RS, Tiger 800 to get My Triumph Connectivity

Old Triumph Street Triple RS and Tiger 800 models to get My Triumph Connectivity system. Owners will be able to get the entire package retrofitted in their motorcycles.

The My Triumph Connectivity system will be available for the Triumph Street Triple RS for model years 2017-19 and Triumph Tiger 800 for model years 2018-19 that used to come with TFT instrument cluster. The retrofit package will go on sale on 21 Dec 2020. Its price has not been disclosed yet. The cost might vary depending on the motorcycle. For the Tiger 1200, Triumph is expected to introduce the My Triumph Connectivity system in 2021.

With the installation of the My Triumph Connectivity system, owners will be able to enjoy a plethora of features. There will be a turn-by-turn navigation system that will showcase the directions and instructions on the TFT display and give voice guidance if a Bluetooth headset is connected. The integrated GoPro control system will allow the riders to access key GoPro functions. Similarly, various phone operations such as making and receiving calls, seeing SMSes, and controlling music, can also be handled via the My Triumph Connectivity system.

To use select aforementioned features, owners will need to download the My Triumph mobile application on their smartphones. This app is available for free for both Android and iOS platforms. It allows users to connect their smartphones to the My Triumph Connectivity system. The app also allows easy route set-up with access to Google points of interest and reliable, location-aware search suggestions. It also has built-in what3words functionality that can be used to navigate to an exact 3-metre square location.

In other news, Triumph Motorcycle India has recently launched a new and improved online motorcycle customisation feature on its website called the Triumph Configurator. It allows customers to personalise their bikes with a host of accessories of their choice.

For more Triumph news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.