New Triumph Configurator for online motorcycle customisation launched

Triumph Motorcycle India has launched a new and improved online motorcycle customisation feature on its website called the Triumph Configurator. It allows customers to personalise their bikes with a host of accessories of their choice.

Speaking about the new Triumph Configurator, Shoeb Farooq, Business Head Triumph Motorcycles India, said:

The new online customisation is our approach towards a phygital (physical + digital) business strategy - with the technology available at the swipe of a finger. The Triumph online customisation will enable buyers to customise their motorcycle even from their mobile devices giving them a visual of how the machine will look with the chosen accessories.

The wide variety of accessory categories can overwhelm when choosing in-shop, however digitally, it enables customers to try various combinations to know exactly how the motorcycle will look once the customisation is done. The new configurator setup showcases a 180-degree view of all Triumph motorcycles. Riders can add the chosen accessories onto the bike and get a real-time view of the overall product. The Triumph Configurator also adds the price of the accessories, hence, giving the purchasers an overall cost estimate.

Apart from this, buyers can also choose the colour of the bike before placing an order. Triumph also offers 'kits' for motorcycles depending on their genre; customers can choose to see how an entire kit looks on their motorcycle. Once finalised, they can save the customisation and send it to their dealer and pick a personally customised bike during delivery.

In other news, Triumph has started accepting pre-bookings for the all-new Trident 660. Interested buyers can reserve the new motorcycle at all Triumph dealerships across the country. The token amount is INR 50,000 which is fully refundable until the British brand announces the official pricing.

