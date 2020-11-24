Triumph Trident 660 pre-bookings in India open, launch date not disclosed

The Triumph Trident 660 pre-bookings in India are now open. Interested buyers can reserve the new motorcycle at all Triumph dealerships across the country. The token amount is INR 50,000 which is fully refundable until the British brand announces the official pricing.

Speaking of the pricing, the new Trident 660 will be the most affordable Triumph motorcycle and to make it even easier for enthusiasts to purchase one, the company has also announced a special finance scheme under which the EMI for the motorcycle will be INR 9,999. It is to be noted that this offer will be valid only for a limited period.

The 2021 Triumph Trident 660 was unveiled last month. It uses a 660cc inline 3-cylinder engine which is capable of producing 81 hp of maximum power and 64 Nm of peak torque. Triumph claims that this mill has 67 new components and its service interval has been set at 16,000 km. For the transmission, the 2021 Triumph Trident 660 will feature a 6-speed gearbox that could be accompanied by a bi-directional quickshifter as an optional accessory.

The design and styling of the new Trident 660 should be able to lure in many buyers including both new and existing Triumph customers. The motorcycle features a very elegant round LED headlamp behind which sits a single-pod fully-digital instrument cluster that has Bluetooth connectivity. In terms of electronics, the motorcycle has traction control and two riding modes (Road and Rain). While the traction control can be completely switched off, the dual-channel ABS cannot.

The Trident 660 will be available in four colour options - Silver Ice & Diablo Red, Matt Jet Black & Matt Silver Ice, Crystal White, and Sapphire Black. While Triumph is yet to announce the launch date, we are expecting the new motorcycle to reach our shores sometime early next year.

