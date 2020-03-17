Old Hero Pleasure discontinued 13 years after launch

The previous generation Hero Pleasure has been discontinued in the domestic market. It was launched back in 2006.

The first-gen Hero Pleasure became quite a popular scooter soon after it was launched. It featured a handle-mounted headlamp, front apron-mounted large turn signals, smooth and curvy body panels, large comfortable seat, etc. Its fresh design and style attracted a lot of young buyers, especially women.

Powering the Pleasure was a 102 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with an overhead camshaft. It produced around 6.7 BHP of maximum power at 7,000 rpm and around 7.85 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. These figures might not sound much, but back in the day, not many 100 cc scooters were available in the market. The old Hero Pleasure used to compete with two-wheelers like the TVS Scooty Pep, Kinetic Zing and Bajaj Spirit.

During its lifetime, the Hero Pleasure received several updates. In 2014, it got Hero MotoCorp’s Integrated Braking System (IBS) that was similar to Honda’s Combi Brake system. The same year, it received a facelift as well. In 2017, it was updated to comply with the BS-IV emission norms. Hero MotoCorp also added some other features like Auto Headlamp On (AHO), mobile charging socket and boot light. The scooter was also available in a few dual-tone colour options.

Now, Hero MotoCorp has decided not to convert the Pleasure’s 100 cc engine to comply with the stricter BS-VI emission norms and said goodbye to it. The company already has the updated and slightly more powerful Pleasure+ which it had launched in May 2019.

The Hero Pleasure+ is the company’s first scooter to have been upgraded to BS-VI. Its BS-VI 110 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine with ‘XSens Technology’ (Eight Sensors) produces 8 BHP of peak power at 7,000 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. Hero MotoCorp claims that this engine has 10% improved acceleration and over 10% improved fuel efficiency. The BS-VI Hero Pleasure+ is available at a starting price of INR 54,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

In related news, Hero MotoCorp is developing an eMaestro electric scooter to enter the growing segment of electric two-wheelers. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hero MotoCorp news and other two-wheeler updates.

