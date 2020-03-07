BS-VI Hero XPulse 200 pre-bookings now open

Although Hero MotoCorp hasn’t launched the BS-VI XPulse 200 in India yet, some dealerships have started accepting (unofficial) pre-bookings for the same.

Dealer sources have told us that interested customers can now reserve a new BS-VI XPulse 200. The minimum pre-booking amount is INR 1,000 but it can vary depending on the dealerships and can go as high as INR 2,000.

While some Hero MotoCorp dealers are accepting such pre-bookings, others aren’t. One of the major reasons behind this could be the fact that various dealerships might still have some stock of BS-IV XPulse 200 remaining. So, perhaps, they want to liquidate those off first before taking pre-bookings for the BS-VI model.

Talking about the BS-IV Hero XPulse 200, IndianAutosBlog.com earlier reported that a discount of up to INR 15,000 is being offered on the Hero XPulse 200 in its Fi variant. The bike's carb variant can be purchased for around INR 7,000-10,000 less. Currently, the Hero XPulse 200 is priced at INR 98,500* for the carb variant and at INR 1,06,500* for the Fi variant. So, if you have been planning to buy one, this is the time!

Regarding the launch timeline of the BS-VI Hero XPulse 200, there is no official statement from the company yet. It is being anticipated that the new bike would be launched by the end of this month or sometime early next month.

The new BS-VI XPulse 200 will be powered by the same 199.6 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine and have a 5-speed gearbox. This engine in its BS-IV state of tune produces 18.4 PS of maximum power and 17.1 Nm of peak torque. However, these output numbers might vary in the BS-VI version. Also, the XPulse will gain an oil-cooler, bigger cat-con and a bash plate with the BS-VI upgrade. All these changes and new features will come at a price hike. So, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com to know more about the Hero XPulse.