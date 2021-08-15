Ola Electric Scooter Specs - Range, Top Speed, Charging Time & More

The highly awaited Ola electric scooter has finally been launched in the Indian market. The new E2W has been introduced in two variants - Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. While both models are visually identical to each other, the differences are in terms of range, top speed, and battery capacity. Here are the official Ola electric scooter specs.

The Ola S1 is fitted with a 2.98 kWh battery pack that can be fully charged via a conventional wall charger in 4 hours 48 minutes. With the help of a fast charger, 75 km of range can be achieved in just 18 minutes. Speaking of range, the Ola S1 has a claimed range of 121 km whereas its electric motor, which produces 8.5 kW of power and 58 Nm of torque, is capable of taking the electric scooter to a top speed of 90 kmph.

In terms of acceleration, the Ola S1 can reach 40 kmph from a standstill in 3.6 seconds whereas the 0-60 kmph sprint can be achieved in 7 seconds. The electric scooter also has 2 riding modes - Normal and Sports.

Now, coming to the higher-spec model. The Ola S1 Pro has a larger 3.97 kWh battery pack. Just like the S1, this one, too, can offer 75 km of range in just 18 minutes of charging. However, to fully charge this model via a conventional wall charger, you will have to wait for 6 hours and 30 minutes. In terms of range, the S1 Pro can cover 181 km in a single charge. It also has the same 8.5 kW electric motor but has a higher top speed of 115 kmph.

The 0-40 kmph and 0-60 kmph acceleration times for the Ola S1 Pro are 3 seconds and 5 seconds respectively. Ola Electric is offering 3 riding modes here - Normal, Sports, and an additional Hyper riding mode.