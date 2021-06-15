Ather 450X Price Slashed Substantially After FAME II Revision

Ather 450X, one of the most popular electric scooters in India, has received a substantial price cut. Bengaluru-based Ather Energy has taken this step after the Indian Govt. recently revised the FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India) scheme.

As per the revised FAME II scheme, the subsidy amount for electric two-wheelers, that meet certain eligibility conditions, has been increased from INR 10,000 per kWh to up to INR 15,000 per kWh. The significant hike of 50% will result in eligible electric two-wheelers in India getting more affordable. Ather Energy is amongst the first E2W manufacturers to announce the price cut for its 450X and 450 Plus electric scooters.

The Ather 450X used to sell at INR 1,59,000, however, with the revised FAME II scheme, it’s now available at INR 1,44,500. Similarly, the Ather 450 Plus model’s price has been slashed from INR 1,39,990 to INR 1,25,490. Both electric scooters have now become INR 14,500 more affordable. Following is a detailed price table for your reference.

Model Old Price New Price Price Cut Ather 450X INR 1,59,000 INR 1,44,500 INR 14,500 Ather 450 Plus INR 1,39,990 INR 1,25,490 INR 14,500

We wouldn’t be surprised to see other electric two-wheelers such as the Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, etc., becoming more affordable as well thanks to the revised FAME II scheme that would somewhat bridge the gap between petrol-powered two-wheelers and electric two-wheelers.

The Ather 450X is powered by a 6kW PMSM motor and has a new 2.9kWh lithium-ion battery. The electric scooter is also equipped with 4 riding modes - Eco, Ride, Sport, and Wrap. In the Wrap mode, the 450X electric scooter can do the 0-40km/h sprint in just 3.3 seconds.

All prices are ex-showroom, Bengaluru