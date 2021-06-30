TVS iQube Electric Scooter Now Available in Pune

The TVS iQube electric scooter made its debut in Jan 2020. It was first launched in Bengaluru, gradually followed by other cities including Delhi and Chennai. Now, TVS Motor Company has announced the arrival of its Bajaj Chetak Electric rival in Pune.

The TVS iQube has been launched in Pune at INR 1,10,898 (post FAME II and Maharashtra State subsidy). With this, it’s now available in a total of 4 cities in the country. The electric scooter can be booked through its official website by paying a token amount of INR 5000. Customers can also avail themselves of attractive finance schemes that are being offered by TVS Credit. TVS Motor Company has also initiated completely contactless delivery of vehicles to customers keeping their safety and convenience in view.

Speaking at the launch of the TVS iQube in Pune, Shri. K.N. Radhakrishnan, Director &Chief Executive Officer, TVS Motor Company, said:

TVS Motor Company is driven by customer-centric innovation. As India moves ahead, its mobility solutions would increasingly be experience-led, and nowhere is this felt sharper than among the youth of India. Our focus on India's ‘Green & Connected’ youth is embodied in the first of the TVS electric portfolio. TVS iQube Electric is a blend of an advanced electric drivetrain and the next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform. After a successful response in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Chennai, we are thrilled to bring our electric scooter to Pune and are confident to scale great heights. The TVSiQube Electric ecosystem is built around digital platforms that enable the customers to have the convenience of booking and paying for the vehicle online, along with getting assured contactless deliveries.

The TVS iQube is equipped with a 4.4 kW electric motor that is capable of taking this electric scooter from 0 to 40 kmph in just 4.2 seconds. The top speed is 78 kmph. As for the range, up to 75km can be covered in a full single charge. The TVS iQube features full-LED lighting. It is also equipped with a TFT display and has a dedicated smartphone app. This, along with the brand’s SmartXonnect platform, provides several useful features such as Geo-fencing, Remote Battery Charge Status, Navigation Assist, Last park location, Incoming call alerts/SMS alerts, etc.