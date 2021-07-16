Ola Electric Scooter - Bookings Open, New Colours Spotted, Launch Soon

Ola Electric has started accepting bookings for its first electric scooter. Interested buyers can make a reservation online by paying a token amount of INR 499 which is fully refundable. Since the bookings are now open, we believe that the launch of the Ola electric scooter should be just around the corner.

In another turn of events, a couple of new colours of the upcoming Ola electric scooter have been spotted. It has been reported that these new shades were spied during the TVC shoot of the E2W. Going by the available images, we can safely say that the Ola electric scooter will be available in at least 3 paint schemes - matte black, blue, and pink. The spy images also show us the fully digital and colour instrument cluster of the EV.

Earlier reports also suggest that the new Ola electric scooter is likely to be called the Series S. However, the company has not released any official statement in this regard. So we will have to wait until the E2W is officially launched to get to know its actual name, price, and other details.

Earlier this month, Ola Electric had released an official video of their first electric scooter. Riding the E2W in the footage is none other than Ola Chairman and Group CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal. The footage showed us the E2W from different angles and highlighted its key features-

Incredible speed

Ergonomic seating

Supreme ride comfort

Nifty manoeuvrability

Superior cornering

Class-leading acceleration

Top-notch handling

Solid traction

Largest-in-class boot space

The Ola Electric Scooter will be made in India for the world at the brand’s Future Factory which is coming up at a record pace in Tamil Nadu on a 500-acre site. Its first phase is nearing completion and when fully built next year, at 10 million a year capacity, it will be the world’s largest two-wheeler factory.