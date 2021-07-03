Watch Ola Electric Scooter in Action Ahead of Imminent Launch

We’ve been hearing about the upcoming Ola electric scooter for quite some time. The E2W was revealed via its first official pictures earlier this year in March and it is expected to be launched in the Indian market very soon. While an exact date is yet to be announced, Ola Electric has released a video of its first electric scooter in action to keep the excitement among the enthusiasts alive.

In the video, we can see Ola Chairman and Group CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, taking the electric scooter out for a spin and riding by some of the most iconic spots in Bengaluru. The footage shows us the E2W from different angles and highlights its key features such as:

Incredible speed

Ergonomic seating

Supreme ride comfort

Nifty manoeuvrability

Superior cornering

Class-leading acceleration

Top-notch handling

Solid traction

Largest-in-class boot space

Speaking about his experience riding the upcoming Ola electric scooter, Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola, said:

It was such a pleasure taking the Ola Scooter out for a spin and putting it through its paces. Its speed, range, manoeuvrability, ride & handling, and of course its design, and the incredible technology we’ve packed into this - all make it a game-changing vehicle and a beauty to drive. I look forward to bringing this to our customers soon.

The Ola vehicle engineering team has been testing the Ola Electric Scooter extensively for the last few months, where the EV has returned best-in-class range, speed and performance.

The Ola Electric Scooter will be made in India for the world at the brand’s Future Factory which is coming up at a record pace in Tamil Nadu on a 500-acre site. Its first phase is nearing completion and when fully built next year, at 10 million a year capacity, it will be the world’s largest two-wheeler factory.