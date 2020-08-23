Okinawa R30 electric scooter launched, priced at INR 58,992

Okinawa has launched its new R30 electric scooter in India. It is a low-speed e-scooter which has been priced at INR 58,992 (ex-showroom). The pre-bookings for the new electric scooter are open. Interested buyers can make a reservation by paying a token amount of INR 2,000.

The Okinawa R30 is equipped with the EV-maker’s new detachable 1.25 kWh Li-ion battery which is capable of providing a maximum range of 60 km with a single charge. Speaking of charge, the charging time of this battery is 4-5 hours. Okinawa is providing a micro charger along with the new R30 which comes with Auto Cut functionality. As for the electric motor, it is a 250 W rated BLDC unit.

Available in 5 colour options - Pearl White, Glossy Red, Metallic Orange, Sea Green, and Sunrise Yellow - the Okinawa R30 electric scooter features a large headlight which is mounted on the front apron. The front side turn signals are located on the handlebar along with what seems to be a couple of position lamps. There is a good amount of floor space. At the back, a big grab rail for the pillion is present along with a decent-sized taillight cluster. The electric scooter also has a fully-digital instrument cluster.

In terms of hardware, the Okinawa R30 electric scooter has hydraulic telescopic suspension set up at the front and double shocker with dual-tube technology at the rear. Drum brakes at both the ends handle the braking duties. And for safety, Okinawa has provided E-ABS (Electronic - Assisted Braking System) with regenerative energy. The new Okinawa R30 is 1725mm long, 695mm wide, and 1080mm tall. It has a seat height of 735mm.

With the new R30, Okinawa is providing a 3-year vehicle warranty, 3-year battery pack warranty, and 36-month/30,000 km motor warranty.

In other news, Okinawa has started the doorstep delivery of its products in Bengaluru amidst Covid-19 pandemic. The Okinawa doorstep delivery service is free of cost and has been introduced in the city as a pilot program.