Okinawa doorstep delivery starts in Bengaluru amidst Covid-19 pandemic

One of the fastest-growing electric two-wheeler brands in India, Okinawa, has started the doorstep delivery of its products in Bengaluru amidst Covid-19 pandemic. The Okinawa doorstep delivery service is free of cost and has been introduced in the city as a pilot program.

The EV-maker has linked with its channel partners to smoothly implement the Okinawa doorstep delivery of its electric scooters. The company will gauge the response that this program receives in Bengaluru and based on that decide whether to introduce it in other cities or not.

Speaking on the new initiative, Jeetender Sharma - MD and Founder, Okinawa, said:

With the Covid-19 outbreak, it is understood that there is a dire need for change in the operations. We at Okinawa are working towards the adoption of safety mechanism. We had issued an advisory recently, that ensured proper sanitisation of products at the assembly unit and after delivery at the dealerships. A standard operating procedure was advised to dealers also. While we took these measures, we simultaneously started working on digitising the procedures to the best extent. Hence, we launched an e-commerce website. Even dealership application procedures have been digitised. The new doorstep delivery service would ensure that the customer does not have to travel outside to receive the product. Also, the proper sanitisation of the product would be ensured along with the temperature check of the delivery person.

Okinawa is not the only two-wheeler company to introduce the doorstep delivery service. Other known brands such as Royal Enfield, Hero MotoCorp, Honda, and Yamaha have also come forward amidst the Covid-19 pandemic to launch initiatives like doorstep delivery and service of vehicles.

Also Read: Okinawa to set up INR 200 crore-manufacturing plant in Rajasthan

In other news, the Okinawa Cruiser electric scooter launch in India remains unaffected because of the Covid-19 situation. While an exact date has not been announced by the company, based on the earlier reports, the Okinawa Cruiser is expected to be introduced in the domestic market this month.