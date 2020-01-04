Official: Kia Sonet (Kia QYI) sub-4 metre SUV to be launched in H2 2020

Kia Motors India started its innings with the Seltos and is now gearing up for the launch of the Carnival at Auto Expo 2020. Following the premium MPV next month, the company will launch the sub-4 metre SUV (codename: QYI) that is expected to be named Sonet in the second half of the year, it has confirmed in a press release.

"To further strengthen its Utility Vehicle brand image in India, the company is planning to launch a new sub-compact SUV in the second half of 2020," Kia Motors India said in a press release yesterday. Road testing of the company's second SUV has already commenced.

If you recall, IAB had broken the news at the end of last year that trademarks for 'Kia Sonet' and 'Sonet' have been filed in multiple countries, possibly revealing the sub-4 metre SUV's name early on. Most of global Kia RVs' names begin with the letter S - Soul, Stonic, Seltos, Sportage, Sorento and Sedona (Carnival/Grand Carnival).

As far as exterior features are concerned, it is safe to assume that the Kia Sonet may be kitted with LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lights and a power sunroof. Inside, it may feature an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, UVO Connect connected vehicle solutions, wireless charger, rear AC vents and an electric sunroof among others.

The Kia Sonet will be built on the same platform as the Hyundai Venue. Some of its engines and transmissions, if not all, will likely be borrowed from the latter.

Kia Sonet (Kia QYI) - Expected Mechanical Configurations

83 PS 1.2L MPI naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, 5-speed MT, FWD

120 PS 1.0L T-GDI turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, 6-speed MT or 7-speed DCT, FWD

123 PS 1.6L MPI naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, 6-speed MT or CVT, FWD

90 PS 1.4L CRDi turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine, 6-speed MT, FWD

The Kia Sonet will most likely be unveiled in concept form at Auto Expo 2020. It will rival the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and the Maruti Vitara Brezza.