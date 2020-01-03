Official: Kia Carnival to be launched at Auto Expo 2020 next month

03/01/2020 - 20:00 | ,   | Prashant Singh
  • https://www.facebook.com

Kia Motors India has announced that it will launch the Kia Carnival premium MPV at Auto Expo 2020, which is scheduled to take place from 5-12 February 2020. The Kia Carnival was very recently spotted during its final road testing.

2018 Kia Carnival (facelift) front three quarters
The Kia Carnival will arrive in India with a 2.2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine.

The Kia Carnival will be the second product out from Kia Motors India after the Kia Seltos, which saw a price hike at the start of the year. have gone up very recently. As reportedly previously, select dealers have started accepting pre-bookings of the Kia Carnival and the deliveries may start from mid-February.

Internationally, the Kia Carnival is sold in 7-, 8- and 11-seat versions, but in India, 6-, 7- and 8-seating configurations will reportedly be offered. As a part of the pre-launch promotions, the company has launched a teaser video (embedded below), which shows a version with two captain seats in the middle row.

As already known, the Kia Carnival will be a bigger and much more premium product than the Toyota Innova Crysta, a model designed mainly for emerging markets. Needless to say, it will be kitted with numerous premium comfort and convenience features and advanced safety equipment.

The international-spec Kia Carnival is offered with features like electrically operated rear-sliding doors, captain seats featuring extendable leg rests and armrests, UVO connectivity suite (also featured on Kia Seltos) and a rear-seat entertainment package with 10.1-inch screens, two sunroofs, a large-sized touchscreen infotainment system, three-zone climate control and a power-adjustable driver's seat with memory function. Some of these features may not be part of the Indian-spec model.

Under the hood, the India-bound Kia Carnival will employ a 2.2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine. This unit will deliver a promising 202 PS of maximum power and 441 Nm of torque. It will be teamed with an 8-speed MT. Interntionally, it is also available with a 6-speed MT.

2018 Kia Carnival (facelift) interior cabin
In India, the Kia Carnival will reportedly be offered in 6-, 7- and 8-seating configurations.

Also read: India-bound next-gen Kia Carnival (next-gen Kia Sedona) spied up close

The Kia Carnival will enjoy a sole presence in its segment for the foreseeable future.

Kia Grand Carnival (Thai Motor Expo 2018) - Image Gallery

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest