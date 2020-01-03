Official: Kia Carnival to be launched at Auto Expo 2020 next month

Kia Motors India has announced that it will launch the Kia Carnival premium MPV at Auto Expo 2020, which is scheduled to take place from 5-12 February 2020. The Kia Carnival was very recently spotted during its final road testing.

The Kia Carnival will be the second product out from Kia Motors India after the Kia Seltos, which saw a price hike at the start of the year. have gone up very recently. As reportedly previously, select dealers have started accepting pre-bookings of the Kia Carnival and the deliveries may start from mid-February.

Internationally, the Kia Carnival is sold in 7-, 8- and 11-seat versions, but in India, 6-, 7- and 8-seating configurations will reportedly be offered. As a part of the pre-launch promotions, the company has launched a teaser video (embedded below), which shows a version with two captain seats in the middle row.

As already known, the Kia Carnival will be a bigger and much more premium product than the Toyota Innova Crysta, a model designed mainly for emerging markets. Needless to say, it will be kitted with numerous premium comfort and convenience features and advanced safety equipment.

The international-spec Kia Carnival is offered with features like electrically operated rear-sliding doors, captain seats featuring extendable leg rests and armrests, UVO connectivity suite (also featured on Kia Seltos) and a rear-seat entertainment package with 10.1-inch screens, two sunroofs, a large-sized touchscreen infotainment system, three-zone climate control and a power-adjustable driver's seat with memory function. Some of these features may not be part of the Indian-spec model.

Under the hood, the India-bound Kia Carnival will employ a 2.2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine. This unit will deliver a promising 202 PS of maximum power and 441 Nm of torque. It will be teamed with an 8-speed MT. Interntionally, it is also available with a 6-speed MT.

The Kia Carnival will enjoy a sole presence in its segment for the foreseeable future.