Kia Seltos prices hiked, effective on 1 January 2020 onward deliveries

The Kia Seltos was launched in India in August 2019 at introductory prices ranging from INR 9.69-16.99 lakh*. Now, its prices have been hiked by INR 20,000-35,000. The prices now lie in the range of INR 9.89-17.34 lakh*. The revised prices are applicable to all the units delivered 1 January 2020 onwards.

The Kia Seltos' petrol variants are now placed in the bracket of INR 9.89-14.09 lakh*. They see a bump of INR 20,000 for the base HTE trim and INR 30,000 for the higher trims. The more powerful turbo-petrol version is now INR 30,000 costlier and is placed in the range of INR 13.79-17.29 lakh*. The diesel variants, obviously, receive the costliest revision and are now up to INR 35,000 more expensive. Their prices now range from INR 10.34-17.34 lakh*.

Kia Seltos - Mechanical Configurations

1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine (115 PS/144 Nm), 6-speed MT, FWD, 16.4 km/l

1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine (115 PS/144 Nm), CVT, FWD, 16.3 km/l

1.5L turbocharged diesel engine (115 PS/250 Nm), 6-speed MT, FWD, 20.8 km/l

1.5L turbocharged diesel engine (115 PS/250 Nm), 6-speed AT, FWD, 17.8 km/l

1.4L turbocharged petrol engine (140 PS/242 Nm), 6-speed MT, FWD, 16.1 km/l

1.4L turbocharged petrol engine (140 PS/242 Nm), 7-speed DCT, FWD, 16.2 km/l

The Seltos has proven to be a blockbuster hit for Kia in India. Kia dispatched a total of 45,294 units of the Seltos in 2019. The demand of its maiden SUV is such that even after commencing a second shift at the Anantapur plant in Andhra Pradesh, the waiting period has not come down. Speaking of which, some of its higher variants demand a waiting of 3 or more months.

The Kia Seltos rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, and Nissan Kicks in the Indian market.