Kia Seltos prices hiked, effective on 1 January 2020 onward deliveries

The Kia Seltos was launched in India in August 2019 at introductory prices ranging from INR 9.69-16.99 lakh*. Now, its prices have been hiked by INR 20,000-35,000. The prices now lie in the range of INR 9.89-17.34 lakh*. The revised prices are applicable to all the units delivered 1 January 2020 onwards.

The Seltos rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, and the Nissan Kicks in the Indian market.

The Kia Seltos' petrol variants are now placed in the bracket of INR 9.89-14.09 lakh*. They see a bump of INR 20,000 for the base HTE trim and INR 30,000 for the higher trims. The more powerful turbo-petrol version is now INR 30,000 costlier and is placed in the range of INR 13.79-17.29 lakh*. The diesel variants, obviously, receive the costliest revision and are now up to INR 35,000 more expensive. Their prices now range from INR 10.34-17.34 lakh*.

Kia Seltos - Mechanical Configurations

  • 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine (115 PS/144 Nm), 6-speed MT, FWD, 16.4 km/l
  • 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine (115 PS/144 Nm), CVT, FWD, 16.3 km/l
  • 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine (115 PS/250 Nm), 6-speed MT, FWD, 20.8 km/l
  • 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine (115 PS/250 Nm), 6-speed AT, FWD, 17.8 km/l
  • 1.4L turbocharged petrol engine (140 PS/242 Nm), 6-speed MT, FWD, 16.1 km/l
  • 1.4L turbocharged petrol engine (140 PS/242 Nm), 7-speed DCT, FWD, 16.2 km/l

The Seltos has proven to be a blockbuster hit for Kia in India. Kia dispatched a total of 45,294 units of the Seltos in 2019. The demand of its maiden SUV is such that even after commencing a second shift at the Anantapur plant in Andhra Pradesh, the waiting period has not come down. Speaking of which, some of its higher variants demand a waiting of 3 or more months.

Kia Seltos Tech Line variant-wise pricing (ex-showroom, India)
VariantNew pricesOld PricesDifference
1.5 petrol HTERs 9.89 lakhRs 9.69 lakhRs 20,000
1.5 petrol HTKRs 10.29 lakhRs 9.99 lakhRs 30,000
1.5 petrol HTK+Rs 11.49 lakhRs 11.19 lakhRs 30,000
1.5 petrol HTXRs 13.09 lakhRs 12.79 lakhRs 30,000
1.5 petrol HTX ATRs 14.09 lakhRs 13.79 lakhRs 30,000
1.5 diesel HTERs 10.34 lakhRs 9.99 lakhRs 35,000
1.5 diesel HTKRs 11.54 lakhRs 11.19 lakhRs 35,000
1.5 diesel HTK+Rs 12.54 lakhRs 12.19 lakhRs 35,000
1.5 diesel HTK+ ATRs 13.54 lakhRs 13.19 lakhRs 35,000
1.5 diesel HTXRs 14.14 lakhRs 13.79 lakhRs 35,000
1.5 diesel HTX+Rs 15.34 lakhRs 14.99 lakhRs 35,000
1.5 diesel HTX+ ATRs 16.34 lakhRs 15.99 lakhRs 35,000
Kia Seltos GT Line variant-wise pricing (ex-showroom, India)
VariantNew pricesOld PricesDifference
1.4 petrol GTKRs 13.79 lakhRs 13.49 lakhRs 30,000
1.4 petrol GTXRs 15.29 lakhRs 14.99 lakhRs 30,000
1.4 petrol GTX ATRs 16.29 lakhRs 15.99 lakhRs 30,000
1.4 petrol GTX+Rs 16.29 lakhRs 15.99 lakhRs 30,000
1.4 petrol GTX+ ATRs 17.29 lakhRs 16.99 lakhRs 30,000
1.5 diesel GTX+ ATRs 17.34 lakhRs 16.99 lakhRs 35,000

*Ex-showroom, India

