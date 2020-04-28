Norton Motorcycles will have a plant in India, eventually - Report

TVS Motor Company has no immediate plan to manufacture Norton bikes in India. However, there will be a Norton Motorcycles plant in India, eventually.

Last week, TVS Motor Company ruled out the possibility of making Norton bikes here in India. The Hosur-based two-wheeler brand has said that it plans to keep most of the employees of the British company, including the highly talented design and assembly team.

Now, according to a new report, TVS Motor Company has said that the design and production of all Norton bikes will continue to take place in the UK, for now. The British company will have a plant in India in the future but that’s going to take years. At the moment, arrangements are being made to relocate Norton within the UK in the next 6 months.

TVS Motor Company has also appointed John Russell as the interim CEO of Norton Motorcycles. Russel has previously led Harley-Davidson Europe. His involvement will help Norton to bring things to order and begin to function normally. TVS Motor Company is also working on appointing a management team to work alongside Russell.

Also Read: TVS will fulfil existing bookings of Norton bikes

After TVS Motor Company acquired Norton Motorcycles for an all-cash deal of GBP 16 million (INR 153 crore), many speculations were made regarding a smaller capacity Norton bike to be in the pipeline. However, the Indian two-wheeler giant has cleared the air and eliminated any such possibilities. Norton is renowned for its classic models and eclectic range of luxury motorcycles, and its acquisition by TVS Motor Company wouldn’t change this. For now, the plan is to focus on the premium motorcycles and carry on the brand's legacy forward and also to prioritise the conversion of Norton bikes to comply with the stricter Euro 5 emission standards.