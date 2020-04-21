TVS rules out manufacturing Norton bikes in India - Report

TVS Motor Company is the new owner of the iconic British brand, Norton Motorcycles. However, it doesn't plan to manufacture Norton bikes in India, a new media report says.

TVS Motor Company, one of the largest two-wheeler manufacturers in India, recently acquired Norton Motorcycles in an all-cash deal of GBP 16 million, which converts to INR 153 crore. TVS sealed the deal by procuring certain assets of Norton Motorcycles (U.K.) Limited (in administration) through one of its overseas subsidiaries.

To avoid any false speculation, TVS Motor Company has clarified that it won’t manufacture Norton bikes in India. The firm plans to keep most of the employees of the British company, including the highly talented design and assembly team. The company has said that the manufacturing facility of Norton in the UK is very capable and it would like to keep things that way. However, it will relocate the current headquarter of Norton Motorcycles from Derby, Donington Hall to some other place in the same region.

TVS Motor Company has also eliminated the possibilities of manufacturing a smaller capacity Norton bike. The British company currently has 3 engine options - a 650 cc, parallel-twin engine, a 961 cc air-cooled mill, and a mighty V4 powerplant. With Norton Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company will focus on the premium segment only.

Norton Motorcycles, which is renowned for its classic models and eclectic range of luxury motorcycles, has a legacy. Its bikes are very premium. TVS Motor Company says that its ownership of the British bike maker wouldn’t change this. In fact, Norton Motorcycles will benefit from TVS’ immense global reach and supply chain capabilities and will be able to expand to new markets. For now, the plan is to focus on the premium motorcycles and carry on the brand's legacy forward.