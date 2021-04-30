Next-Gen Hero Xpulse 200 Portrayed Digitally

The Hero Xpulse 200 has been successful in creating a humongous fan following ever since it was introduced in the Indian market. Going by the tremendous response that the dual-sport motorcycle has received, it seems that enthusiasts are quite satisfied with Xpulse 200’s performance, especially with the official rally kit installed. However, we would be lying if we say we didn’t ever wonder how the next-gen Hero Xpulse 200 would look like. While there are no official details about the same, automotive artist Abin Designs tries to answer that question with his digital representation.

We can see in the rendering that the next-gen Hero Xpulse 200 features performance as well as visual updates. For instance, the digital portrait of the motorcycle flaunts a newly designed smoked LED headlamp with a horizontal LED DRL in the centre. It certainly enhances the aesthetic appeal of the dual-sport machine. Sitting just below the headlamp is a beak-type front fender. We also like the knuckle guards that add to the overall front look. However, we think the rearview mirrors could have been done better.

The next-gen Hero Xpulse 200 rendering also has fuel tank extensions that impart a bold look. We can see Xpulse branding on the fuel tank as well as on the rear cowl. A small rear carrier for carrying luggage can also be spotted. Abin Designs has also installed a different seat and routed the exhaust from the left side of the motorcycle.

The engine of the next-gen Hero Xpulse 200 appears to be the same 200cc single-cylinder unit that powers the current model. It features a bash plate and even a kick start. The suspension setup has been revised with a pair of high-end USD forks at the front. We reckon that the rear has a monoshock. The front disc brake has also been changed to improve the overall braking performance. As for the tyres, they are proper knobby units for handling serious off-road conditions.

We think that the digital representation of the next-gen Hero Xpulse 200 looks quite interesting. What do you have to say about it? Drop a comment below and let us know.

