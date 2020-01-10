Next-gen Ford EcoSport to be Ford Mustang Mach-E-inspired, low-slung CUV - Report

The development of the next-gen Ford EcoSport (codename Ford BX775) has begun in Brazil. Citing sources familiar with the development, a new report has disclosed design details about the all-new model that will break cover at the end of 2021.

The next-gen Ford Ecosport is going to be reminiscent of the Ford Mustang Mach-E pure electric SUV. As depicted in the renderings seen here, it is going to look more hunched down and sportier with similar proportions. The wheelbase will reportedly grow up to 2.6 metres, which will be a considerable gain from the current 2.5-metre measurement. This will allow Ford to carve out a more spacious cabin. The redesigned model will be lower in height compared to the current model, and so, the headroom could be compromised. The boot capacity will be 400 litres, which will be another improvement over the old model (352 litres).

The rendering above shows a wide V-beehive grille which covers most of the front-section part, a feature inspired by the Ford Explorer, slimmer LED projector headlights with chrome detailing and a more pronounced bumper. The fog lamps also make use of chrome garnishing, while the lower grille is fully blacked-out.

On the sides, the next-gen Ford EcoSport's wheel arches have a more subtle tone, and its body lines, too, have been softened up the same way. The higher waistline, sleeker greenhouse and buff shoulder makes the redesigned SUV look athletic in a more sophisticated manner than today's model.

At the rear, the tailgate back glass is more raked, and that, along with the Ford Mustang Mach-E-style wraparound tail lamps give a sportier styling to the all-new sub-compact SUV. Also, note the wide-spaced model branding in block letters for the much-needed pinch of elegance to complete the package.

On the inside, the all-new model will pack Ford's SYNC 4 infotainment system with AI as well as a fully digital instrument cluster. The 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine from the Dragon engine family will be carried over.

The India-made next-gen Ford EcoSport may be the opposite of the Brazil-made SUV, and try to look like a proper SUV even harder.