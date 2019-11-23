Next-gen 2020 Honda City spotted in India ahead of 25 November debut

Honda is all set to introduce the much anticipated 2020 City next week in Thailand. Just days before the world premiere on 25 November, the all-new sedan was spied testing once again in India, courtesy ElectricVehicleWeb reader Deepak Jain.

Honda has also released an official teaser video of the next-gen City announcing that “The new challenge for the Honda City is its mission to exceed past success and break free from old beliefs and limits, unlocking Honda City’s potential to create a new phenomenon beyond all possibilities you can imagine.”

What's even more interesting to note here is that Honda claims that the all-new City is 33% more fuel-efficient, “better performance, cooler and sportier (design), and greater elegance and roominess”. Hence it isn't tough to figure out that the huge improvement in the overall fuel efficiency is only possible with the combination of some form of electrification with the combustion engine.



Reports published in the past have mentioned the concrete possibility of hybrid technology on the 2020 Honda City. For India, the current 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol will most likely be the default option, and as seen in the old car, it will be available with a standard 5-speed manual transmission and an optional CVT. However, the higher variants might use this engine along with the new 2-motor e:HEV mild-hybrid system which is nothing but the smaller version of the Honda's proven i-MMD tech. This is the same tech which debuted on the all-new Jazz.

Also Read: Honda Civic retains segment's top spot in October 2019, sells 436 units

Currently, the Maruti Ciaz is the only offering in its segment which features an electrically assisted powertrain in the form of mild-hybrid SHVS. If the Honda City is launched with a hybrid powertrain in India, it will undoubtedly disrupt the segment with its promising fuel efficiency figures.

[Image Source: ElecctricVehicleWeb]