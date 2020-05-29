The highly-popular Yamaha X-Max 300 maxi-scooter, a Honda Forza 300 rival, has received a new variant called the Roma Edition. The Yamaha X-Max 300 Roma Edition is available in Italy and its sales are limited to 130 units.

The COVID-19 has impacted the entire world on a huge scale. Italy is one of the first and worst affected countries in the world. To curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus, the Italian Government had put the entire nation under lockdown. However, as things are slowly returning to normal, the lockdown restrictions have been eased. People have started coming out of their homes while following the necessary guidelines.

The Yamaha X-Max 300 Roma Edition is a homage to the Eternal City of Rome where 3 lakh scooters used to run on the roads every day before COVID-19. The company said that to create this limited edition it imagined a modern gladiator, athletic sportsman who’s proud of this city and whose daily challenge is the ‘metropolitan arena’; an individual with the desire, courage and strength to start again.

Designed by the Yamaha Motor R&D Europe Design Division in Gerno di Lesmo, Italy, the X-Max 300 Roma Edition features the streets of Rome on the front fairing and a silhouette of the famous Colosseum on the rear cowl. The limited-edition maxi-scooter has aluminium footrests and a sporty front windscreen as well.

Like the standard Yamaha X-Max 300, the limited-edition model draws power from a 292 cc single-cylinder engine. This liquid-cooled mill produces 20.6 kW or 28 PS of maximum power at 7250 rpm and generates peak torque of 29 Nm at 5750 rpm. Some of the other key features of the Honda Forza 300 rival are:

Twin-LED headlamps

Twin-LED taillamps

Aggressive styling

Front and rear disc brakes with ABS

Traction control

Large dual-pod instrument cluster

12V power socket

Alloy wheels

The Yamaha X-Max 300 Roma Edition is available for sale from today, 29 May 2020, for a price of EUR 5,999 (INR 5,04,850.31). The limited-edition model is EUR 200 (INR 16,831.15) more expensive than the standard model, which costs EUR 5,799 (INR 4,88,019.16).

